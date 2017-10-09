Report: John Brooks nearing return to full training

While John Brooks’ injury kept him out of the final four matches of World Cup qualifying, it appears the U.S. Men’s National Team defender is getting a bit closer to his return.

According to ESPN, Brooks is nearing a return to full training with Wolfsburg and has completed his first individual training sessions. The news comes roughly two months after Brooks tore tendons in his thigh.

Brooks was originally expected to miss at least three months, but it remains to be seen when he’ll be ready for game action.

Should the USMNT fall to fourth place in the Hexagonal, the team would face a playoff with either Syria or Australia during the second week of November.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg returns to action on Sunday against Bayer Leverkusen.