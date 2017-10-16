Report: USMNT to play November friendly against Portugal

We may now know one of the friendlies the U.S. Men’s National Team intends to play in Europe next month.

The Portuguese Football Federation announced a pair of November friendlies that include a game against fellow World Cup entry Saudi Arabia on November 10 and the U.S. in Algarve on November 14.

It will be the first time the two nations will place each other since the 2014 World Cup to a 2-2 draw. That match saw Jermaine Jones and Clint Dempsey score for the U.S. and Silvestre Varela equalizing for Portugal with nearly the last kick of the match.

U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati said on Friday that the U.S. plans on playing two European friendlies in November before playing as many times as possible in 2018.