Sunil Gulati: U.S. Soccer doesn't need wholesale changes after missing World Cup

Changes are certainly coming to U.S. Soccer and the U.S. Men’s National Team. After Tuesday’s loss, it’s going to be a long wait for a World Cup and, throughout that wait, there’s no doubt that plenty will be analyzed and addressed from top to bottom.
Just how and what changes, though, remains to be seen.
Speaking shortly after the USMNT’s defeat to Trinidad & Tobago, U.S. Soccer president said he doesn’t believe that wholesale changes will be necessary for the program going forward. Rather, Gulati sees Tuesday’s setback as a moment where the U.S. needs to continue plugging away at the positive developments made throughout past years.
“You don’t make wholesale changes based on the ball being two inches wide or two inches in,” Gulati said, referring to a potential Clint Dempsey equalizer that hit the post late in Tuesday’s match. “We will look at everything, obviously, with all of our programs from the national team to development. We have a lot of pieces in place that we think are very good and have been coming along. Tonight wasn’t what we hoped for.”
Head coach Bruce Arena had a similar opinion to the U.S. Soccer president. In his view, everything was there for the U.S. to seal a World Cup berth, but the program as a whole did not take that chance despite the obvious talent on the team.
However, he did admit that the USMNT roster is certainly due for a generational shift.
“What we’re doing, there’s nothing wrong with what we’re doing,” Arena said. “As our league continues to grow, it benefits the national team. We have some good young players coming up. Nothing has to change. To make an kind of crazy changes, I think, would be foolish. We’re building a good system with our professional league. We have players playing abroad of some quality. There’s enough there. There are no excuses for us not qualifying for the World Cup.
“I’d say that if we had qualified for the World Cup, there need to be a number of changes for a World Cup roster,” he added. “We have some young promising players that would perhaps have made a bid to be part of a World Cup in 2018. Is this the most talented? I don’t know how you come up with that. The only way you evaluate your program and the quality is in the World Cup.”
The U.S. won’t get that chance, and Gulati admitted that the program is “in shock” following Tuesday’s result. He added that, in some ways, Wednesday starts the process of preparing for 2022, the next World Cup that the U.S. can hope to play in.
The road to 2022 will be a long one and there will be turnover from top to bottom following a dark day for the USMNT and U.S. Soccer as a whole.
“We certainly expected to qualify throughout the process and especially after Friday night,” Gulati said, “so it’s a huge disappointment for everybody, for the players, the staff, the coaches, the federation. It’s not good enough.”
This must be the Green Mile because he is a dead man walking and doesn’t even know it yet.If he is not replaced, I cannot support this team from here forward as it would be an exercise in futility.
I can promise he wont be replaced. The decent thing to do would have been to step down. In no country in the world that expects to make a World Cup can the President of the Federation stay in power after failing to qualify. This is the problem.
Sunil needs to go USSoccer only goes as far as the companies that are investing in them, and this is a huge blow to Nike, Fox et al. Making the World Cup is not optional for us. Yes, we are in the midst of a generational change in our player pool, we suffered through some shitty coaching, Dempsey hit the post, Panama phantom goal, blah blah blah. The way the US came out in the first half is absolutely unforgiveable. Heads need to roll, and Sunil’s should be the first.
There’s not much to change when you’re not doing anything.
My god @rob you have finally said something that sort of makes sense. Way to go.
@Rob, that was the post of the day. Gold medal post man.
Gulati sucks he needs to go. I will never pay money go to another mens national game again until he is replaced. Boycott and fire Gulati!
I can’t say I didn’t see this coming and I hate this hate this hate this, not calling in Chandler when Yedlin was hurt was fireable, scrambling for a point in Honduras being bailed out by a lucky goal in the 85′ I said was when we should have fired Bruce. Everyone on here called me crazy.
I’ve consistently called out MB for not being a CDM/true#6, he doesn’t fit a diamond midfield and that’s why he always works better with a partner. I’ve said this one over and over again and get flamed most of the time for it.
After last window I said we need a real journalist to investigate the influence that MLS/SUM has on USSF and the autonomy of the US manager. JK mentioned autonomy was the sticking point why him and Sunil never got a deal done after the 2006 WC after his stint with BM in 2007. People here thought I was wearing a tin foil hat.
We had a manager who either was being controlled in his callups to favor MLS players and was complicit in it, or we had a manager who legitimately rated MLS veterans over players starting in the EPL, Bundesliga, and other euro leagues. I believe it is both combined with an anti German American bias that slowly built the fire JK movement and eventually got their man in charge in BA. Way to go fellas. Still rocking my tin foil hat.
Your going to hear and lot about we didn’t have the players and some of that is true, we have a talent gap in birth years 1990-1994, but even with that gap we had a more talented pool this cycle than any other cycle with the possible exception of 2002. A lot of out best talent (FJ, Chandler, Miazaga, Williams, Gooch, McKennie, Gonzolez, Hyndman, Green, etc) were overlooked for MLS veterans. Any competent soccer professional scout overseas will laugh at you if you say MLS is a higher level than English Championship or 2.Bundesliga or Eredivisie. You will get laughed at.
As for the 90-94 birth years those kids where going thru their most formative years at the exact time we made the switch from using ODP to using the DA to develop talent. It was transitional and we had kids fall thru the cracks but DA is worlds better than ODP as seen by the number of kids pushing thru at the 17-21 year age now. As DA builds we need to find a way to remove the pay to play system to expand the scouting field, this is the true next level.
Its the managers job to get the most talented players to work together to be the best team. Both JK and BA failed to do this in the hex, but JK has done it before with more or less the same pool at the Copa.
—
Say all this for one reason fellas, so that you listen to me now. Here is what we need to do:
1. USSF board asks for (because he has to be voted out not fired, vote is next Feb) Sunil to resign immediately. Find an interim placeholder president and fire BA and hire interim placeholder manager with no chance to become full time manager.
2. MOST IMPORTANT OF ALL I SAY HERE, board and interim ussf president need to hire an outside (preferably non US) firm like Deloitte or something like that to investigate and give USSF a clear view and evidence of the cronyism going on between MLS/SUM and USSF and what type of old boys network hierarchy are we dealing. This investigative firm needs to interview all the actors involved in the debacle, from JK to BA to Gulati to the players to the scouts to assistants, everybody. I would recommend a committee of former USSF actors be formed to act as a liason during the investigation but they would not have authority over the investigating body, could include persons like JK, Bocanegra, Reyna, Freidal, Wynalda, Rongen.
3. Once investigative firm makes their findings and recommendations on how to restructure USSF those need to be followed and not brushed aside. Its about removing the cronyism and rooting it out. The old boys network has to go and needs to be outed for the public to see what type of favoritism and corruption was taking place and for who’s benefit so we know in the future what certain actors motives will be.
4. Development. Need to keep progressing with DA and eventually find a way to make the money work where we can remove the pay to play system and thereby expand the scouting pool. Also need to invest in local soccer fields for kids in urban areas to play. Atl United has done this in downtown Atlanta with a few spots and inner city kids are playing pickup now. This could be revolutionary long term if expanded to other inner cities.
5. We need a full time USSF president not a part time president who teaches economics at university with no footballing experience. This should be obvious to any other footballing nation and kind of reinforces the cronyism/boys network that USSF has, in no other nation would a person with Sunil lack of footballing experience make it that high in the federation, same goes for Chuck Blazer in the past too.
6. We need a full time Technical Director separate and autonomous from the US manager. The Technical Director needs to determine style of play, long term vision,and coaching emphasis at developmental levels thru senior team and hire the various managers at different age levels up to including senior team to implement the greater vision.
7. Remember fellas it sucks now, but the future is bright. We’ve got a lot of talent coming thru at the 15-21 year old age range that will be primed for 2022. Heads up fu-k the haters.
Sunil Gulati needs to go. He hired Arena fully knowing that he was a xenophobe with no vision. In the end, Arena’s stubbornness and tactical ineptitude cost the USMNT dearly.
Actually there are a lot of things you should do differently. Establish a US fortress for qualifiers. Figure out the place that give the US the best chance to win every match and never move the games to any other location. US fans have passion and means, they will travel. Play friendlies and Gold cup games in other cities but no more qualifiers in places where the home crowd has any chance of being less then 90/10 US. Make the climate miserable for players from the Caribbeans and central america. Columbus Kansas City Minnesota Denver or Salt lake al make sense Establish a training facility near the fortress so the US players have instant comfort and familiarity before every home qualifier.
Start using our economic muscle to effect Concacaf’s atrocious refereeing. If the refs don’t protect our players getting punched repeatedly off the ball, threaten to pull hosting the gold cup. Make sure the federations understand they will get no access to the US market without treating our players with basic decency. You think Panama can fund their soccer program if they don’t get their coffers filled by the gold cup? The refs and other federations should be slammed directly and repeatedly in every press conference with video of the behavior instead of the “that’s just concacaf”. That was the most absurd shameful behavior I have ever seen by the Panamanian players and no one cares because we don’t even care.
The US has to work with the NCAA to get rid of amateurism in the 16-21 range. That is where as players our kids start falling behind unless they take the risk of going to Europe or signing with a Us professional team. Allow a 20 who played professionally to enter the NCAA on scholarship even if they have played professionally before. Limit these scholarships to US players. Make the games 90 minutes 3 subs and allow year round training/competition.
MLS needs to have stricter rules about allowing Concacaf players. In England you can’t get a work permit to play in their top league unless you increase the level of the league. MLS should have an even tighter rule. No more than 2 players on any roster from a Concacaf nation. Gloves off. It’s about the US winning games not Panama, or T&T or anyone else. MLS can have plenty of quality with south Americans Europeans and us players with a few concacaf players sprinkled in.
these comments are insulting to fans, supporters and all of us who give everything we have to watch this National Team.
LikeLike
Thanks, made me laugh out loud…
Both Gulati and Arena should have already handed in their resignations.
I am very agnostic about Gulati, but can someone explain to me why are we rushing to hold hiim responsible before players or the coach? What structural change do people think nees to be made?
See my post above. Gulati has overlooks the soccer and solely focus on the business. We need to switch the focus. If the soccer is good the business takes care of itself. Also straight up we need to create a culture of accountability. If you under preform their are consequences and that goes for everyone in the program.
Any MLS team could have beaten TNT
Well said, Beto. These comments are insulting.
“You don’t make wholesale changes based on the ball being two inches wide or two inches in.” No, you make wholesale changes because out of 10 games, we lost 4 that we had no business losing, with CR and @T&T being particularly egregious. Lose 1? Ok, 2 inches here, a call there, stuff happens. But FOUR? That’s inexcusable.
I respect the hell out of what Arena did in 2002, but he should have resigned before the sun came up this morning.
Gulati has to go. Missed last 2 Olympics, lost out on hosting WC to Qatar & now not qualifying for WC is inexcusable…..
Why would any of us supporters care what this guy thinks anymore? He is one of the main reasons we are in this place today. The fact that he even answered the question is insulting, and his words are double that! He has sold us out for money and power for years, and now he thinks he can talk his way out of this, absurd. If he is not gone, there is no fixing anything.
That Gulati and Arena haven’t resigned already, makes pretty clear the machine expects this to blow over and the money keeps flowing…time will tell I guess.
I think Joe Dirt makes a good observation re: an outside consulting firm. I think we are seeing the problem with having one guy who makes both !) the business decisions of the federation (by most accounts, Gulati is highly competent here and has done a good job with things like Copa America and WC bid) and 2) hiring decisions that affect the product on the field and the development of the talent pool in general. How many people on the planet can really do both of these things at a high level?
@Ali, exactly and considering Gulati is a part time president and full time econ professor at Columbia means he does NOT have the time to do all of this.
That true Mr Gulati we have a manny young waiting for a chance,nobady wants problems
so he remaind there
How come we don’t have any quotes from the players? I’m especially anxious to hear what leadery coach speak garbage Michael Bradley has to say.
“Two inches”? US finished 5th of 6 teams and lost to the 6th place team. Honestly, the “nothing has to change” attitude will be more infuriating than not qualifying if it persists. Arena and Gulati both should have resigned last night.
Without Bradley’s fluke goal in Mexico and Wood putting away a lucky bounce in Honduras the final day of qualifying isn’t even close. Two can play at this game Sunil
Come on what kind of a silly article is this? Gee the two people who have jobs to loose don’t see a reason to loose their jobs. Really? What a shock. Thank you both for your years of effort and the progress you’ve made. You both did an amazing job and should be proud of your service. But, it’s time for you to go now. Arena – make it simple and resign. Gulati – Don’t seek re-election, just be done.
New perspective, fresh eyes. We’ve got 6 years until our next truly meaningful match. I think the next president can implement meaningful youth to senior system changes to further our growth. The next coach can tweek their system to match players and identify players that meet needs in that amount of time and come into the next cycle strong rather than sad and pathetic like we did this qualifying.
I hope the new president and coach will not feel tied to aged stars. Without naming names and having that discussion , (former euro based star) has in past years been, at times, a world beater. There are games you took us on your shoulders and carried us to victory. Those days are in the rear-view mirror. Hang up your international boots. If you can’t, we need a coach with the strength of character to hang them up for you. Maybe you can still bring that level on occasion, but what young potential star sits as a result? What current player in their prime sits and doesn’t gain experience?
Says the part-timer who is an economics professor. His response is the perfect example of complete denial as he doesn’t want to admit his mistakes.
Big changes need to happen and it starts at the federation level. Besides the fact that Gulati hired two coaches who both failed in World Cup qualifying, a failure of this magnitude requires broad changes across soccer in the United States. It is not about this one game but it is about four losses and three draws in qualifying and losing to Jamaica in a gold cup and being dominated by Belgium in the world cup and in general not even being close–not even close to a top 10 team with a chance to win a world cup. MLS is accountable for the quality of the MLS players on the team and clearly being an MLS star is not good enough for World Cup qualifying. So I want changes. Big big changes.
It’s a pretty “out of touch” comment from Gulati. The comment itself is pretty good proof that he doesn’t realize how much the game has changed. The US fanbase has grown in numbers and in soccer IQ. The rest of CONCACAF has improved. Meanwhile the USSF still thinks Sam’s Army will always march and the couple of journalists that cover soccer will write kind articles for E**N that disguise the questionable economics of the USSF.
It’s time for USSF 2.0. Start by finding 2 separate people to be Technical Director and Head Coach. Both need to have extensive resumes and experience. And both need to be outside the former Arena/Bradley circle. Nothing against them, I am thankful for their service, but we need fresh eyes to evaluate the player pool. That has been needed for years. I will also echo an above post about needing to find a home stadium. It’s a big disadvantage to give up our home qualifier homefield advantage. And the USSF is doing it to themselves! If the idea was to make more money by putting more butts in seats, then let me ask, how much money are you going to make next summer now?! Pick a stadium with the best US fan crowd and stick with it! And lastly USSF, and for me most infuriating, STAND UP FOR OUR TEAM when we get screwed by the other CONCACAF teams and referees. I’m sick of it. DO SOMETHING to level the playing field.
This is a copy of what I wrote last night about what needs to be done in the near future to rescue the very weak USMNT and its organization. I am repeating it here to make sure that BA and Gulati get my message. The USNMT and last 2 coaches have demonstrated their level of soccer competence in their last 10 WC qualification games. By ending up in FIFTH PLACE and loosing so toothlessly against the six place team (T &T), it certainly demonstrates that the US needs – NEW US Federation leader, NEW National coach and mainly newer/younger US players except our 19 year-old star. These total USMNT changes can’t be any worse than what has been DEMONSTRATED!!! Just look how successfully the younger German players are being used in the German national team. Although, the German U17 team just lost 4:0 to Iran in the India U17 WC and so nothing is guaranteed in the very challenging game of soccer. By the way, the U17 USNMT has won its first 2 WC games with the last one against a very tough Ghana team. So, hopefully there is better US soccer quality (players & coaches) to come, especially if we have the courage & smarts to use new & better players & coaches!!
