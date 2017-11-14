American midfielder Keaton Parks training with Benfica first team

While several young American stars take the field in Portugal with the U.S. Men’s National Team, another young midfielder is making moves with one of the country’s biggest teams.
20-year-old American midfielder Keaton Parks has been working with Benfica’s senior team throughout the international break. With several first team regulars out on international duty, manager Rui Vitória sees the international break as a good time to get a closer look at Parks and his development.
Parks, who was raised in Texas before heading to Portugal when he turned 19, has been a standout with the team’s second team. The midfielder has scored twice in 751 minutes while with Benfica G.
The midfielder joined Benfica in July after initially featuring for lower league side Varzim. His move away from Varzim was held up by a lengthy contract dispute that was cleared up in July.
Internationally, Parks joined the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team for a camp before moving to Benfica.
if you’ve been lucky enough to see this kid play, you can away impressed. Parks has such a unique skill set. Patrick Vieira size — 6’3″or 6’4″ — but has impeccable ball skills and can devliver pass on a dime. Parks is a playmaker and his soccer IQ as an attacking midfielder seems to be highly rated by Benfica. Benfica went to great links to get this kid and hopefully he continues to making strides. Fisrt team action, I hope, is around the corner.
I watched a youtube clip expecting to see a #6 due to his size (and the fact that we wore #6 on his last team) This kid can PASS. I hope he keeps progressing at Benfica. All of these young yanks breaking into good teams in Europe is making the pain of no world cup next summer a little easier to bear.
Freddy Adu also looks great in youtube
I have been following him since he went to Varzim and the report on him is accurate. The kid has an amazing feathery touch on the ball for being 6’4 and I agree with you, his biggest asset is he is a very smart player, always knows what to do before he gets the ball and he hardly ever makes a bad pass. I was hoping to see him with NT group but we will have wait unitl next year.
Great,another international prospect for future matches whit USAMNT,great for Keaton Parks,of Usa
