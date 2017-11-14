American midfielder Keaton Parks training with Benfica first team

While several young American stars take the field in Portugal with the U.S. Men’s National Team, another young midfielder is making moves with one of the country’s biggest teams.

20-year-old American midfielder Keaton Parks has been working with Benfica’s senior team throughout the international break. With several first team regulars out on international duty, manager Rui Vitória sees the international break as a good time to get a closer look at Parks and his development.

Parks, who was raised in Texas before heading to Portugal when he turned 19, has been a standout with the team’s second team. The midfielder has scored twice in 751 minutes while with Benfica G.

The midfielder joined Benfica in July after initially featuring for lower league side Varzim. His move away from Varzim was held up by a lengthy contract dispute that was cleared up in July.

Internationally, Parks joined the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team for a camp before moving to Benfica.