Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Matt Miazga, Terrence Boyd, Julian Green and more

It was a very busy weekend for Americans playing abroad, with goals and disappointments coming in equal measure throughout Europe and Mexico.

Terrence Boyd, Matt Miazga and Julian Green led the way in terms of goals, with Boyd proving the headliner with a pair of finishes in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Union Berlin. Miazga, meanwhile, scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory while Green’s finish came in a 4-0 rout of St. Pauli.

It wasn’t all good, though, as both Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie were left frustrated by the Revierderby. McKennie was substituted early with Schalke facing a 4-0 deficit just 25 minutes in while Pulisic suffered through all 90 as his side conceded four straight in a 4-4 draw.

In Mexico, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey sealed their spot in the semifinals while Jose Torres and Tigres did as well at the expense of William Yarbrough and Leon. Tigres went through on a 2-2 aggregate scoreline because they were a higher seed, while Rodrigo Lopez’s Toluca was also eliminated by Morelia after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

Elsewhere, Kenny Saief made his return, DeAndre Yedlin was charged with an own goal and Shaq Moore endured a tough day in a lopsided loss to Atletico Madrid.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron did not dress for Stoke City’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin played 90 minutes and scored an OWN GOAL in Newcastle’s 3-0 loss to Watford on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress for Bournemouth’s 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Saturday.

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Burton Albion on Saturday.

Tim Ream did not dress for Fulham’s 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday.

Luca de la Torre dressed bud did not play for Fulham on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 68 minutes in Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss to Cardiff City on Sunday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-4 draw with Schalke on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 33 minutes for Schalke on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. (Chandler is out with a knee injury)

John Brooks started and played 70 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen’s 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko entered as a 79th minute substitute in Freiburg’s 2-1 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson entered as a 46th minute subsitute in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started and played 82 minutes in Hamburg’s 3-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Terrence Boyd played 90 minutes and scored TWO GOALS in Darmstadt’s 3-3 draw with Union Berlin on Friday.

Haji Wright entered as a 76th minute substitute in Sandhausen’s 2-1 loss to Heidenheim on Friday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen on Friday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 0-0 draw with Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Julian Green played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Greuther Furth’s 4-0 win over St Pauli on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes for Levante in a 5-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres dressed but did not play in Tigres’ 1-1 draw with Club Leon on Sautrday.

William Yarbrough started and played 90 minutes for Club Leon on Saturday.

Rodrigo Lopez did not dress for Toluca’s 2-1 loss to Morelia on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Monterrey’s 4-1 win over Atlas on Sunday.

Edgar Castillo did not dress for Monterrey on Saturday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior’s 2-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

Shane O’Neill did not dress for Excelsior on Sunday.

Matt Miazga played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Vitesse’s 2-0 win over ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich did not dress for Telstar’s 6-0 loss Jong PSV on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Kenny Saief entered as a 76th minute substitute in Gent’s 3-1 win over Mouscron on Friday.

Juan Pablo Torres dressed but did not play in Lokoren’s 0-0 draw with Sint-Truidense on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not lay in Club Brugge’s 3-2 win over Zulte-Waregem on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PRIMEIRA DIVISION

Keaton Parks dressed but did not play in Benfica’s 6-0 win over Vitoria Setubal.

DENMARK

SAS-LIGAEN

Perry Kitchen started and played 90 minutes in Randers’ 2-0 loss to Sonderjyske on Friday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin did not dress for Stabaek’s 2-0 loss to Viking FK on Sunday.