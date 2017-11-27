Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Matt Miazga, Terrence Boyd, Julian Green and more

It was a very busy weekend for Americans playing abroad, with goals and disappointments coming in equal measure throughout Europe and Mexico.
Terrence Boyd, Matt Miazga and Julian Green led the way in terms of goals, with Boyd proving the headliner with a pair of finishes in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Union Berlin. Miazga, meanwhile, scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory while Green’s finish came in a 4-0 rout of St. Pauli.
It wasn’t all good, though, as both Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie were left frustrated by the Revierderby. McKennie was substituted early with Schalke facing a 4-0 deficit just 25 minutes in while Pulisic suffered through all 90 as his side conceded four straight in a 4-4 draw.
In Mexico, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey sealed their spot in the semifinals while Jose Torres and Tigres did as well at the expense of William Yarbrough and Leon. Tigres went through on a 2-2 aggregate scoreline because they were a higher seed, while Rodrigo Lopez’s Toluca was also eliminated by Morelia after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.
Elsewhere, Kenny Saief made his return, DeAndre Yedlin was charged with an own goal and Shaq Moore endured a tough day in a lopsided loss to Atletico Madrid.
Here’s a look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:
ENGLAND
PREMIER LEAGUE
Geoff Cameron did not dress for Stoke City’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
DeAndre Yedlin played 90 minutes and scored an OWN GOAL in Newcastle’s 3-0 loss to Watford on Saturday.
Emerson Hyndman did not dress for Bournemouth’s 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Saturday.
Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Burton Albion on Saturday.
Tim Ream did not dress for Fulham’s 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday.
Luca de la Torre dressed bud did not play for Fulham on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 68 minutes in Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.
Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss to Cardiff City on Sunday.
GERMANY
BUNDESLIGA
Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-4 draw with Schalke on Saturday.
Weston McKennie started and played 33 minutes for Schalke on Saturday.
Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. (Chandler is out with a knee injury)
John Brooks started and played 70 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.
Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen’s 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.
Caleb Stanko entered as a 79th minute substitute in Freiburg’s 2-1 win over Mainz on Saturday.
Fabian Johnson entered as a 46th minute subsitute in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Bobby Wood started and played 82 minutes in Hamburg’s 3-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.
2. BUNDESLIGA
Terrence Boyd played 90 minutes and scored TWO GOALS in Darmstadt’s 3-3 draw with Union Berlin on Friday.
Haji Wright entered as a 76th minute substitute in Sandhausen’s 2-1 loss to Heidenheim on Friday.
Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen on Friday.
Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 0-0 draw with Holstein Kiel on Saturday.
Julian Green played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Greuther Furth’s 4-0 win over St Pauli on Sunday.
SPAIN
LA LIGA
Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes for Levante in a 5-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
MEXICO
LIGA MX
Jose Torres dressed but did not play in Tigres’ 1-1 draw with Club Leon on Sautrday.
William Yarbrough started and played 90 minutes for Club Leon on Saturday.
Rodrigo Lopez did not dress for Toluca’s 2-1 loss to Morelia on Saturday.
Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Monterrey’s 4-1 win over Atlas on Sunday.
Edgar Castillo did not dress for Monterrey on Saturday.
NETHERLANDS
EREDIVISIE
Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior’s 2-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.
Shane O’Neill did not dress for Excelsior on Sunday.
Matt Miazga played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Vitesse’s 2-0 win over ADO Den Haag on Sunday.
EERSTE DIVISIE
Andrija Novakovich did not dress for Telstar’s 6-0 loss Jong PSV on Friday.
BELGIUM
JUPILER LEAGUE
Kenny Saief entered as a 76th minute substitute in Gent’s 3-1 win over Mouscron on Friday.
Juan Pablo Torres dressed but did not play in Lokoren’s 0-0 draw with Sint-Truidense on Saturday.
Ethan Horvath dressed but did not lay in Club Brugge’s 3-2 win over Zulte-Waregem on Sunday.
PORTUGAL
PRIMEIRA DIVISION
Keaton Parks dressed but did not play in Benfica’s 6-0 win over Vitoria Setubal.
DENMARK
SAS-LIGAEN
Perry Kitchen started and played 90 minutes in Randers’ 2-0 loss to Sonderjyske on Friday.
NORWAY
ELITESERIEN
Rubio Rubin did not dress for Stabaek’s 2-0 loss to Viking FK on Sunday.
Guys you missed a big, big opportunity to mention that 18 years old, Jonathan Amon from Summerville, SC earned his first start for FC Nordsjaelland and scored a goal and drew a pentalty in 4-2 loss to Brondby. This kid has slowly but surely been getting minutes with a squad that is pretty exciting to watch and has been getting ignored by US media outlets
Great to see Julian Green getting minutes
That was a brilliant goal! Although, he did strike it with the outside of his foot through the goal keepers legs, which must have been accidental since the odds off that happening is so incredibly low… so actually doesn’t mean much.
I saw McKennie play for 15 minutes before they subbed him out – he seemed to be “hiding” during those 15 minutes any time Schalke had possession, as if he didn’t want anyone to pass him the ball. He had very few touches and very little impact. I’m curious as to what others thought, and whether he was any better in hte first 15 minutes which i missed. Hopefully this is just growing pains, since in his previous match he earned man-of-the match honors.
It was good to see that Green and Miazga both had good games.
i thought mckennie was fine, at least compared to any other schalke players that half. it’s too bad he wasn’t on the field for dortmund’s inevitable collapse.
McKinnie got a stupid yellow for an overly aggressive tackle two minutes into the game and I’m sure it affected his game going forward. If I’m the coach, I’d have taken him out, too, to risk not going down a man
Slick goal by Green
it felt good to see TB get a couple of goals. Hopefully he’ll continue to get positive minutes and becomes the unquestioned starter at ST. I still think Boyd can be a good piece to the USMNT if he’s playing consistently, when you consider his hold up play and accuracy shooting on goal are at a shortage in the pool…..plus he’s still fairly young!
