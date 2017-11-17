Christian Pulisic out of match against Stuttgart due to muscle injury

Christian Pulisic missed out on the most recent U.S. Men’s National Team camp to remain with his club team, but the Borussia Dortmund attacker is set to miss the first post-international break match as well due to a recent injury.

Borussia Dortmund announced that Pulisic will miss Friday’s clash with Stuttgart due to a “muscular problem”. The club did not announce how long the USMNT star will be out of action.

Pulisic had previously participated in all 11 of the club’s Bundesliga matches, with nine of those appearances coming as starts.

In his 11 appearances, Pulisic has proven to be one of Dortmund’s top attacking outlets, providing two goals and an assist while shifting across both wing positions.

Entering Friday, Dortmund sits four points behind Bayern Munich, who face off with Augsburg on Saturday.