Columbus city leaders left 'disappointed and frustrated' after meeting with Crew ownership

A meeting between Columbus city officials and members of Precourt Sports Ventures on Tuesday didn’t end amicably as both sides appear far apart when it comes to keeping the Crew in town.
In a joint statement from Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Alex Fischer, president and CEO of the Columbus Partnership, the city leaders said that they were “disappointed and frustrated” by the events of Tuesday’s meeting, which was attended by Crew owner Anthony Precourt and MLS commissioner Don Garber. The statement says little progress has been made in keeping the Crew in Columbus over a potential move to Austin.
“We know this is heartbreaking for the dedicated fans in Columbus and across the country who have shown unwavering support for the Columbus Crew SC,” ths statement from mayor Ginther and Fischer said. “We are disappointed and frustrated.
“We were united in putting all options on the table, with the expectation in return that the MLS and ownership would cease pursuing moving the team to Austin. Great American cities do not get into bidding wars over sports teams to benefit private owners. Garber and Precourt were not willing to do that today.
“Once the league and owner are committed to Columbus, we stand ready, willing and able to support the team’s success.”
On the other side, Precourt Sports Ventures countered that the group had “open minds” and were “extremely disappointed” to not be met with a concrete proposal to keep the team in Columbus.
Precourt statement: https://t.co/XON0n6twz6—
Brian Straus (@BrianStraus) November 16, 2017
The Crew return to action on Tuesday against Toronto FC at MAPFRE Stadium.
There’s no love for the game in American football. From the youngest players to the pros it’s all about the money. Greed runs this game.
LikeLike
So, Columbus politicians want a show of commitment before risking their political capital on giving financial incentives to a sports club, ok makes sense. Precourt and MLS want a proposal and plan on what the city is willing to do before they make a public show of commitment and thereby limiting their options, also reasonable. However, I seriously doubt that either side is willing to give what the other side wants. Don’t think Columbus is going to help finance a stadium and don’t thing Precourt or MLS ever wanted to keep the club in Columbus. Looks pretty much over for Columbus unfortunately. This is bad long term for tv revenue, MLS needs a club somewhere in Ohio to fill the tv market for future rights negotiations, Ohio is too big a state to ignore.
LikeLike
Sounds like Garber intended to fill that void with Cincinnati but other articles indicate that may in the process of falling through as well.
Also sounds like MLS may have successfully broken the NASL. That is NOT good and it allows MLS to indulge in all sorts of leveraging and monopolistic behavior…which is exactly what is killing the game in the USA to begin with, the way a lot of predatory pay-for-play clubs conquer field space.
So hey, why not do the same thing writ large with our league structure as well? Because it’s really working out for us as an emerging soccer superpower.
LikeLike
I agree Quozzel, It all goes back to the bigger problem of USSF is not in control either as the authority for determining and sanctioning D1,D2, D3 status to leagues or in selecting and managing our NTs. The reality is USSF is a pawn of MLS/SUM with overlapping boards and leadership and even finances as shown by the Senator Boxer probe over equal pay.
—
The number 1 objective for the next USSF president should be to reestablish USSF independence and authority over all things soccer in its jurisdiction. MLS/SUM must be put in their place which is as our first division league and nothing more. USSF must take back its marketing rights from SUM as well who actually at one point was 25% sold to a PE firm which means that PE firm was receiving 25% of any tv rights or other marketing revenue from our NTs. Absolutely ridiculous. Just search MLS, SUM, Providence Equity if anyone wants to read about it.
—
Now MLS is telling its lackeys at USSF to desanction NASL because NASL had aspirations to receive and become a second D1 sanctioned league at some point in the future. The smart NASL clubs saw the battle for what it was 2-3 years ago and know who was in control and with aspirations to join MLS decided it was best not to fight MLS and joined USL early. The dumb clubs still in NASL are taking the worst of it because they failed to realize the political landscape and bought the bull the Cosmos ownership groups where selling about challenging MLS.
—
We can keep the status quo with the next president but it won’t advance our NTs play or youth development much. The key to getting us to level up long term is having a federation that is in control of both itself and its own authority with its jurisdiction so that it benefits play and actual soccer and not the business interest of MLS/SUM.
—
I’m not sure who the best of the current crop of candidates would be, but one of my criteria for the new president would be someone who is not overly linked to MLS/SUM and preferably someone who has butted heads with MLS on numerous occasions. We need a fighter not a manager.
LikeLike
sounds like Garber and Precourt are set on ripping out the heart and soul of US Soccer soccer for trendier pastures. absolute shame.
LikeLike
Lol!! does anyone think for a minute that Garber cares to grow the game here in the states?? Lol!! All he cares is making money for the owners! period!!
LikeLike