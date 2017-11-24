Friday Kickoff: Hazard states 'admiration' for Real Madrid, Thiago injured and more

After recently praising Zinedine Zidane, Eden Hazard has spoken about Real Madrid yet again.

Eden Hazard says he has “admiration” for Real Madrid while adding that he is currently focused on his time at Chelsea. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago is set for an extended layoff due to a torn thigh muscle. (REPORT)

Brazilian star Robinho was found guilty of sexual assault on Thursday and has been sentenced to nine years in prison by an Italian court. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says he is worried midfielder Marouane Fellaini could leave Manchester United for free. (REPORT)

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshir says the club is close to appointing a new head coach. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Sources tell SBI that the San Jose Earthquakes are set to hire Mikael Stahre as head coach. (READ)

The Sounders are still seeking improvement after a solid first leg win. (READ)

