Sources: Quakes set to hire Mikael Stahre as head coach

The San Jose Earthquakes are set to hire Mikael Stahre as the club’s new head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to SBI.

The hiring of Stahre, first reported by Expressen, is yet to finalized, but is in the final stages, one of the sources tells SBI. An announcement from the club is expected in the coming weeks.

The 42-year-old Swedish coach, who started his managing career in 2007, most recently was in charge of Allveskan outfit BK Häken, finishing fourth this year in Sweden’s top flight.

Sources tell SBI that Stahre, who has resigned as Häken’s head coach, was first contacted by the Quakes “a few months ago,” and recently became the Black and Blue’s first choice a “few weeks ago.” Following the heavy interest, the Swede asked to leave Häken to make way to MLS but was initially denied, which led to the Quakes to offer compensation for Stahre that was as also denied by the Swedish outfit.

Stahre, who won the Allveskan title with AIK 2009, is dubbed as one of Sweden’s top managers and implements a “very entertaining” style of play. The Stockholm born manager has also had short spells in Greece with Panonios and in China with Dalian Yifang F.C. during his 10-year managing career.

Chris Leitch, who has been at the helm at Avaya since June and took San Jose to its first playoff appearance since 2012, was never officially confirmed to carry on head coach duties ahead of the 2018 season.