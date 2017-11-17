Report: Caleb Porter out as Timbers head coach

Caleb Porter’s tenure as Portland Timbers head coach is reportedly coming to an end.

FourFourTwo USA reports the man who led the Timbers to the 2015 MLS Cup title is out of a job. The move was reportedly his decision.

Porter was hired as Timbers coach in 2013, when he led them to the top seed in the Western Conference before losing in the conference final to eventual Cup winners Real Salt Lake. Portland returned to the playoffs two years later and won the MLS Cup under Porter’s leadership.

This year, in what turns out was his final season in charge, they finished atop the Western Conference in the regular season before an injury hampered squad fell to the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Overall, Porter was 68-50-52 as Portland’s head coach.