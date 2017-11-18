Saturday European Rewind: Arsenal edges Tottenham, Roma downs Lazio, and more

European domestic action returned this weekend with several local derbies on tap for all. A North London Derby took place at the Emirates on Saturday with Arsenal defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. The Gunners used a pair of first-half goals to down their rivals for a much-needed league win. Shkodran Mustafi headed in Arsenal’s opener after 36 minutes, from a set piece situation. Alexis Sanchez added to the lead in the 41st-minute, as he rifled home his second goal in league play this season. Spurs had four shots on goal, but could not find a way past Arsenal keeper Petr Cech who kept the clean sheet. Spurs drop to fourth place with the loss, while Arsenal remain in sixth place.

Elsewhere in Europe, Atletico Madrid welcomed Los Blancos in a Madrid Derby, while Roma faced Lazio at home. Manchester City traveled to Leicester in the EPL, while Bayern Munich hosted Augsburg at the Allianz Arena. PSG faced off with Nantes in the early match in France, while Barcelona faced Leganes away from home.

Here’s a closer look at all of Friday and Saturday’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City continued their early-season dominance, defeating Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring in the 45th-minute, tapping home David Silva’s assist. Raheem Sterling started the play with several 1-2’s in Leicester’s side of the field, before Silva found a wide-open Jesus in front of goal. Kevin De Bruyne doubled City’s lead in the 49th-minute, as he rifled home a left-footed effort to the top left corner. It was the Belgian’s fourth goal across all competitions this season. Leicester, who were on the back foot most of the match, could not create a shot on goal in the loss. The Foxes remain in 12th place, while City are eight points clear of second-place Manchester United.

Here’s all of Saturday’s EPL results:

Arsenal 2 – Tottenham Hotspur 0

AFC Bournemouth 4 – Huddersfield Town 0

Burnley 2 – Swansea City 0

Crystal Palace 2 – Everton 2

Leicester City 0 – Manchester City 2

Liverpool 3 – Southampton 0

West Bromwich Albion 0 – Chelsea 4

Manchester United 4 – Newcastle United 1

SPANISH LA LIGA

For the first time since 2005, the Madrid Derby saw a scoreless draw between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo had a pair of shots on goal saved by Jan Oblak, while the hosts only had one shot on goal in total. The teams are deadlocked at 24 points each with Zinedine Zidane’s men a place higher in the standings.

Barcelona remained unbeaten to start the La Liga season, downing Leganes 3-0 on Saturday. Luis Suarez led the way with a brace, while Paulinho capped the final score in stoppage time. Suarez’s first goal came after 28 minutes as he beat Ivan Cuellarto the bottom right corner. Just like his earlier goal, the Uruguayan added to his side’s lead in the 60th-minute with a similar effort. Paulinho stamped the final score at 3-0, scoring his fourth goal of the season. Marc-Andre ter Stegen made seven saves in the road clean sheet for Barcelona. Leganes stay in ninth with the loss.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s La Liga results:

Girona 1 – Real Sociedad 1

Getafe 4 – Alaves 1

Leganes 0 – Barcelona 3

Sevilla 2 – Celta Vigo 1

Atletico Madrid 0 – Real Madrid 0

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

The dismal run for Borussia Dortmund continued on Friday as the visitors fell 2-1 against Stuttgart. Maximillian Philipp canceled out Chadrac Akolo’s opener making the score 1-1 going into the halftime break. Josip Brekalo gave Stuttgart the lead for good after 51 minutes, as he slid home Berkay Ozcan’s assist following a fast break. It was the Croatian’s first goal in league play this season. Ron-Robert Zieler made six saves in the win for Stuttgart, their fifth of the year in Bundesliga action. Dortmund dropped to fourth place, after losing their fourth in league play this season.

Bayern Munich extended their current winning streak to four matches, defeating Augsburg 3-0 at home. Arturo Vidal scored Bayern’s first of the afternoon, finishing from close range after 31 minutes. The Chilean played distributor on Bayern’s second goal, a right-footed finish by Robert Lewandowski just eight minutes later. Lewandowski netted his second of the day in the 49th-minute, as he finished Joshua Kimmich’s cross. The Poland striker now has 16 goals across all competitions this season. Augsburg sit in 10th place, while Bayern are six points clear at the top of the table.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Bundesliga results:

VfB Stuttgart 2 – Borussia Dortmund 1

Bayern Munich 3 – FC Augsburg 0

1899 Hoffenheim 1 – Eintracht Frankfurt 1

Bayer Leverkusen 2 – RB Leipzig 2

FSV Mainz 1 – FC Koln 0

VfL Wolfsburg 3 – SC Freiburg 1

Hertha Berlin 2 – Borussia Monchengladbach 4

ITALIAN SERIE A

In the Rome Derby at the Olimpico, AS Roma downed Lazio 2-1 thanks to a pair of second-half goals. Radja Nainggolan’s long-range effort in the 53rd-minute proved to be the winning goal, after Diego Perotti opened scoring with a penalty kick four minutes prior. Ciro Immobile’s 15th league goal of the season, pulled Lazio to within one but that was the closest the visitors would get. Lazio was held to two shots on goal, losing their first match since Sept. 20th. Roma jump to third with the win, while their rivals are in fifth.

League leaders Napoli continued their unbeaten run in Serie A, downing AC Milan 2-1 at home. Lorenzo Insigne’s opener for the hosts came after 33 minutes as the winger slid home Jorginho’s through ball assist. Piotr Zielinski’s third goal of the season doubled the hosts lead after 72 minutes. Alessio Romagnoli pulled one back for Milan in stoppage time but the final score stood at 2-1. Milan sit in seventh while Napoli are four points clear at the top of the table.

AS Roma 2 – Lazio 1

Napoli 2 – AC Milan 1

FRENCH LIGUE 1

PSG rolled their way to another three points on Saturday, defeating Nantes 4-1 at home. Edinson Cavani led the way with a brace, scoring the first and last goal in the match. Cavani’s opener came after 38 minutes before Angel Di Maria doubled the hosts lead in the 42nd-minute. Prejuce Nakoulma’s close-range finish at the hour mark pulled Nantes to within one. Javier Pastore’s right-footed goal extended PSG’s lead to 3-1 in the 65th-minute. Cavani’s second goal of the day, and 19th across all competitions this season stamped the final score at 4-1. PSG sits six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 summit, while Nantes are in fifth.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Ligue 1 results:

Lille 3 – St. Etienne 1

Amiens 1 – AS Monaco 1

PSG 4 – Nantes 1

Dijon 3 – Troyes 1

Guingamp 1 – Angers 1

Strasbourg 2 – Rennes 1

Toulouse 0 – Metz 0