Sunday European Rewind: Sampdoria shocks Juventus, Schalke defeats Hamburg, and more

Sampdoria provided the shock of the weekend across European action, as the hosts downed Juventus 3-2 at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. The hosts held on for three points in a second-half which saw a five goal explosion between both teams. Duvan Zapata’s opener came in the 52nd-minute for Sampdoria, before Lucas Torreira doubled the lead after 71 minutes. Gianmarco Ferrari’s close-range finish added to the lead after 79 minutes, which looked to have iced it for Marco Giampaolo’s men. Gonzalo Higuain’s penalty kick in the 91st-minute cut the lead to 3-1, before Paulo Dybala continued the comeback hopes three minutes later. However, 3-2 would be the final as Sampdoria made it three consecutive league wins. Juventus suffered their first league loss since a 2-1 defeat vs. Lazio back on Oct. 14th.

Elsewhere in Europe, Watford downed West Ham United at home, while Inter Milan was victorious in Italy. Schalke and Werder Bremen earned home victories in Bundesliga action, while Valencia continued their strong run in Spain. Bordeaux faced Marseille in the Ligue 1 match of the day.

Here’s a closer look at all of Sunday’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Watford handed David Moyes his first defeat as West Ham manager as the Hornets defeated the Hammers 2-0 at Vicarage Road. Will Hughes’ opener came after 11 minutes as the midfielder slotted home after a lucky bounce inside of the box. Brazilian winger Richarlison doubled the hosts advantage in the 64th-minute as his right-footed effort was not kept out by West Ham’s Joe Hart. Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes made six saves in the home clean sheet, which boosted Marco Silva’s side to eighth in the league table. West Ham currently sit in 18th and are a point from safety.

Watford 2 – West Ham United 0

Brighton hosts Stoke on Monday in the final match of Round #12.

SPANISH LA LIGA

Valencia made it nine consecutive wins in all competitions, as they defeated Espanyol 2-0 away from home. Geoffrey Kondogbia’s long-range effort after 67 minutes gave the visitors a 1-0 lead following the scoreless first half. Santi Mina scored the insurance goal for Valencia in the 83rd-minute, giving the midfielder five goals on the season. Espanyol had four shots on goal but ultimately dropped their second result in a row. Valencia sit in second place, while Espanyol drop to 14th.

Levante used a pair of second-half goals to down Las Palmas 2-0 at Gran Canaria on Sunday. Jason’s insurance goal after 79 minutes gave Levante a two-goal cushion that they would not relinquish. Cheick Doukoure’s first league goal of the season proved to be the winner in the 71st-minute. The Ivorian headed home Tono’s cross to the bottom left corner. 21-year-old Anerican Shaq Moore played the entirety of the match for the winners. Levante moves up to 12th in the standings, while Las Palmas sit bottom on six points.

Here’s all of Sunday’s La Liga results:

Malaga 3 – Deportivo 2

Espanyol 0 – Valencia 2

Las Palmas 0 – Levante 2

Athletic Bilbao 1 – Villarreal 1

Real Betis faces Eibar away from home on Monday in the final match of Round #12.

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Schalke moved to second place in the Bundesliga standings following a 2-0 home win over Hamburg. Franco Di Santo’s first league goal of the season gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage after 17 minutes. The Argentine slotted home from the penalty spot after Yehven Konoplyanka drew the foul inside of the box. Guido Burgstaller scored the insurance goal for Schalke, who looked comfortable for most of the match. Hamburg was held to one shot on goal, losing their fourth match out of their last five league fixtures.

Werder Bremen cruised to three points on Sunday, defeating Hannover 4-0 at home. Max Kruse led the way with a second-half hat trick which padded the lead for Bremen. Fin Bartels’ slotted home Kruse’s assist after 39 minutes, which made it 1-0 going into halftime. The German’s first goal of the afternoon came after 55 minutes from a left-footed effort. Kruse extended the lead to 3-0 just four minutes later, as he finished off Bartels’ assist. Kruse capped off his hat trick in the 78th-minute following a Bremen fast break. Bremen jump to 16th, while Hannover dropped to eighth.

Schalke 2 – Hamburg 0

Werder Bremen 4 – Hannover 0

ITALIAN SERIE A

Inter Milan used a brace from Mauro Icardi to claim a 2-0 win over Atalanta on Sunday. Following a scoreless first half, Icardi opened the scoring from a close-range header. The Argentine got on the end of Antonio Candreva’s cross after a set piece situation. Icardi headed in his second of the day at the hour mark, giving him 13 goals on the season. Atalanta was held to one shot on goal, now winless in their last four matches.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Serie A results:

Crotone 0 – Genoa 1

Benevento 1 – Sassuolo 2

Sampdoria 3 – Juventus 2

Spal 1 – Fiorentina 1

Torino 1 – Chievo Verona 1

Udinese 0 – Cagliari 1

Inter Milan 2 – Atalanta 0

Hellas Verona hosts Bologna on Monday in the final match of Round #13.

FRENCH LIGUE 1

The points were shared at the Nouveau Stade Bordeaux on Sunday between Bordeaux and Marseille in a 1-1 draw. Morgan Sanson’s left-footed equalizer in the 94th-minute claimed Marseille a share of the spoils, after Bordeaux had held the lead from the third minute. Nicolas de Preville’s opener came from long-range, giving the former Lille man his first goal with his new club. The hosts sit in ninth place, while Marseille are in fourth.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Ligue 1 results:

Caen 1 – Nice 1

Lyon 0 – Montpellier 0

Bordeaux 1 – Marseille 1