USMNT to open 2018 against Bosnia and Herzegovina

USMNT to open 2018 against Bosnia and Herzegovina

U.S. Men's National Team

USMNT to open 2018 against Bosnia and Herzegovina

The next step in the rebuilding process for the U.S. Men’s National Team program after Tuesday’s friendly in Portugal will take place at a familiar site on Jan. 28.

The USMNT will host Bosnia and Herzegovina at the StubHub Center in a match that will most likely feature domestic-based players. The game doesn’t fall during a FIFA-approved international window.

MLS players and those based in Scandinavia and Mexico are usually part of the January camp contingent that traditionally ends the month with a friendly or two.

The two teams have met once, with the USMNT pulling out a dramatic 4-3 victory on August 14, 2013 as Jozy Altidore netted a hat trick in Sarajevo.

, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • Ali Dia

    So is it correct to say we are looking at having a January camp with no actual coach in place? Man…. somebody at least flip JK a few bucks to get him drive up from OC and run that thing.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home