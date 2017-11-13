USMNT to open 2018 against Bosnia and Herzegovina

The next step in the rebuilding process for the U.S. Men’s National Team program after Tuesday’s friendly in Portugal will take place at a familiar site on Jan. 28.
The USMNT will host Bosnia and Herzegovina at the StubHub Center in a match that will most likely feature domestic-based players. The game doesn’t fall during a FIFA-approved international window.
MLS players and those based in Scandinavia and Mexico are usually part of the January camp contingent that traditionally ends the month with a friendly or two.
The two teams have met once, with the USMNT pulling out a dramatic 4-3 victory on August 14, 2013 as Jozy Altidore netted a hat trick in Sarajevo.
So is it correct to say we are looking at having a January camp with no actual coach in place? Man…. somebody at least flip JK a few bucks to get him drive up from OC and run that thing.
