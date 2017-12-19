Eastern Conference final rematch headlines MLS home openers

The Columbus Crew and Toronto FC will renew hostilities on March 3 at BMO Field to kick off the 2018 Major League Soccer season.

The rematch of the 2017 Eastern Conference Final will be part of a seven-game slate on March 3, while four games will be played on March 4, including LAFC’s inaugural match against the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field.

LAFC’s home opener won’t take place until April 29, when it faces off against the Sounders for the second time in the 2018 season.

The Portland Timbers will have the other home opener in April, as they’ll take on Minnesota United at Providence Park on April 14.

D.C. United will play its first home game on March 17 against the Houston Dynamo, but the site of the contest is still to be determined. The Black and Red will play a few games at venues in the Washington, D.C. area before Audi Field opens in the summer.

2018 MLS Home Openers

Saturday, March 3, 2018

Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew SC (1 p.m. ET)

Houston Dynamo vs. Atlanta United (3:30 p.m. ET)

Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United (7:30 p.m. ET)

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake (8 p.m. ET)

Colorado Rapids vs. Chicago Fire (9 p.m. ET)

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC (10:30 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution (Time TBD)

Sunday, March 4, 2018

Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC (5 p.m. ET)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Montreal Impact (6 p.m. ET)

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York City FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers (10 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 10, 2018

Columbus Crew SC vs. Montreal Impact (1 p.m. ET)

New England Revolution vs. Colorado Rapids (1:30 p.m. ET)

Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC (3:30 p.m. ET)

New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers (7 p.m. ET)

Chicago Fire vs. Sporting Kansas City (Time TBD)

Sunday, March 11, 2018

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United (3 p.m. ET)

New York City FC vs. LA Galaxy (5 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 17, 2018

Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC (3 p.m. ET)

D.C. United vs. Houston Dynamo (Time TBD)

Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire (Time TBD)

Saturday, April 14, 2018

Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United (10:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, April 29, 2018

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC (9 p.m. ET)