Gonzalez, Monterrey fall to Torres, Tigres in Liga MX final

Gonzalez, Monterrey fall to Torres, Tigres in Liga MX final

Mexican Soccer

Gonzalez, Monterrey fall to Torres, Tigres in Liga MX final

After running through Liga MX for a majority of the season, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey fell short of a trophy on Sunday night.

Top-seeded Monterrey fell in Sunday’s Liga MX final as Tigres emerged as Mexican champions via a 2-1 (3-2 aggregate) victory. Gonzalez started and played 80 minutes for Monterrey in the losing effort. Fellow American Jose Torres, meanwhile, was on the bench for Tigres in the win.

Saturday’s match got off to an ideal start for Monterrey via a second-minute goal from Dorlan Pabon. Tigres responded with an equalizer from Eduardo Vargas in the 30th minute before a Francisco Meza goal five minutes later pushed the team into the lead.

In the 83rd minute, Avilés Hurtado had a chance to equalize from the penalty spot, but the shot went high and to the right, dooming Monterrey to defeat.

Gonzalez and Monterrey’s quest for silverware will continue, though, as the club takes on Pachuca on Dec. 21 in the Copa MX final

, , , , Americans Abroad, Featured, Mexican Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home