Pulisic, Bradley, Altidore headline nominees for U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award

The 2017 campaign was one of doom and gloom for the U.S. Men’s National Team thanks to a missed World Cup. However, with the season coming to a close, several individuals have been recognized for their 2017 seasons.

Christian Pulisic, Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris have been unveiled as nominees for the 2017 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award.

The award is voted on by National Team and Youth National Team coaches and staff, players who have earned a cap in 2017, MLS and NASL head coaches, select media members as well as former players and administrators.

Of the five nominees, three have won the award before. Dempsey is a three-time winner with wins in 2007, 2011 and 2012 while Bradley won the award in 2015. Altidore, last year’s winner, also won recognition in 2013. Landon Donovan holds the record for most Player of the Year awards with four.

In 2017, Altidore became the youngest player to eclipse the 100-cap mark and the third player to score 40 USMNT goals. Meanwhile, his club teammate, Bradley scored one of the year’s more memorable goals against Mexico at the Azteca before joining up for the Gold Cup. Dempsey, menwhile, scored five goals for the U.S. to push his total to 57 international goals, level with Donovan for the all-time record.

Morris and Pulisic could win the award for the first time with the latter likely being the favorite. Pulisic led the USMNT with six goals while shining with Borussia Dortmund. Morris, on the other hand, shined at this summer’s Gold Cup while also scoring the final-winning goal.