Report: U.S. Soccer to alter role of federation president

Report: U.S. Soccer to alter role of federation president

U.S. Soccer

Report: U.S. Soccer to alter role of federation president

With U.S. Soccer’s presidential race heating up, the federation is reportedly set to alter the role’s responsibilities.

According to ESPN, U.S. Soccer has taken steps towards revamping the responsibilities required of several positions in leadership. The biggest change, according to the report, is that the president is more likely to be held responsible as a chairman of the board like figure and not as a more hands-on executive president.

In addition, the board reportedly stated that a general manager-line position should be created to oversea the U.S. Men’s National Team. The soon-to-be-hired USMNT boss would then report to that manager, who is expected to be hired before U.S. Soccer finalizes its coaching search.

“[The GM] would be the person in charge of running everything, like they do in Europe,” said a person who attended the meetings told ESPN. “You have the federation but you also have the person that runs the national team.”

“It’s a big change in how we’ve doing business, so we want to make sure we’re doing it right,” said one source. “I don’t see anyone saying, ‘Let’s do it by tomorrow.'”

Changes are expected to be finalized before February’s annual meeting.

, Featured, U.S. Soccer

Recent News

Comments

2 comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home