This Weekend's Soccer on TV

It’s the last weekend of 2017 and that means most of Europe is taking the time off to recoup for what’s sure to be an exciting new year.

However, Italy and England know no such breaks. Both Serie A and the Premier League are in full force this weekend with plenty of games to keep you occupied through the end of the year.

England gives us several big clubs facing lesser foes. Leaders Manchester City look to continue their historic winning streak when they travel to Southampton early on Sunday. Manchester United highlights the Saturday slate with a home tilt against Southampton.

Down in Italy, leaders Napoli open the weekend on Friday night with an away match against Crotone. Proceedings end with defending champions Juventus facing Hellas Verona on Saturday night.

Here’s the full menu off soccer on TV as 2017 comes to a close:

Friday

italian serie a

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Crotone vs. Napoli

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Cardiff City vs. Preston North End

Saturday

english premier league

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Leicester City
10 a.m. – CNBC – Chelsea vs. Stoke City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. Burnley
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Swansea City
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Manchester United vs. Southampton

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports. – Fiorentina vs. AC Milan
9 a.m. – beIN Sports – AS Roma vs. Sassuolo
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. Cagliari
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. Udinese
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. Genoa
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. Chievo Verona
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sampdoria vs. SPAL
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Inter Milan vs. Lazio
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Hellas Verona vs. Juventus

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Barnsley vs. Reading
12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

club friendly

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club America vs. Toluca

Sunday

english premier league

7 a.m. – NBCSN – Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal

