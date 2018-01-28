Mix Diskerud signs Man City deal after terminating NYCFC contract

New York City FC has finally bid farewell to Mix Diskerud for good, but the move to get him out wound up requiring some help from NYCFC’s extended family.
The 27-year-old has joined Manchester City on a free transfer, inking a four-and-a-half year contract with the English Premier League leaders in a move that came after agreeing to terminate his deal with NYCFC, which had one guaranteed year remaining on it.
Apparel maker Umbro broke the announcement on Saturday, which Diskerud called it “a great opportunity for himself” in a statement. Neither Manchester City or NYCFC formally announced the move.
Diskerud spent most of 2017 with Swedish club IFB Göteborg after being loaned out from NYCFC, where he scored five goals and added three assists in 29 matches in the Allsvenskan.
He joined NYCFC from Rosenborg in 2015, playing in 39 MLS matches over a two-season span. During that time he scored four goals and added two assists.
According to ESPN, Diskerud isn’t expected to train with Man City’s first team nor will he be loaned out to another club. He is expected to train with the reserves at the moment, but isn’t scheduled to play any matches.
The midfielder earned 36 caps with the USMNT, scoring six goals. His last appearance was in 2016, in a 2-0 World Cup Qualifying loss to Guatemala.
An important distinction, he is not expected to be loaned to another City Football Group club. He is expected to be loaned or sold somewhere. This seems like some sort of accounting move to get him off NYC’s books without punishing Mix.
LikeLike
They are reporting a free transfer. So he’s already off their books, and since they didn’t announce his wage, I’m sure it is just a reserve contract.
LikeLike
Athletically pointless for a veteran to effectively sign a deal to dress with the reserves and not be loaned. What they are doing is getting him off nyc books sneaky while preserving summer flexibility. If he’s not on nyc roster and not really on city registration either they can sell or loan in summer and nyc clears roster and salary in a way most mls teams can’t.
LikeLike
IV: if you read the original ESPN report they just aren’t loaning him to a Man City sister club like NYCFC or Melbourne FC, they are still looking to move him somewhere.
LikeLike