Barcelona B announces signing of Ballou Tabla

A young MLS star is bound for Barcelona.

The Montreal Impact announced on Thursday that Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla has been transferred to Barcelona. The 18-year-old forward will join up with Barcelona B on a three-year contract with two option years. The contract includes a release clause of 25 million euros for the first three years and 75 million euros if he extends the deal.

📝🔵🔴 ÚLTIMA HORA – Acuerdo con el @impactmontreal para el traspaso de Ballou Jean-Yves. El jugador ha firmado como azulgrana para las próximas tres temporadas con opción a dos más https://t.co/s3YAVpwjMr #BarçaB #BeWelcome pic.twitter.com/1u4XjXIREn — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) January 25, 2018

“This first transfer is an important moment in the history and evolution of our club,” said Montreal Impact president Joey Saputo. “We take a lot of pride in seeing a young player, developed in our Academy, climb the ladder all the way to the first team and realize his dream to play in Europe with a big club like Barcelona.”

Tabla developed in the Impact academy after joining the club in 2012 before originally leaving the club in Dec. 2013. Tabla rejoined the club’s setup in 2015 before playing with the club’s USL team the next season.

He made the leap to MLS in 2017, scoring two goals while providing two assists in 21 games with 11 starts.

The forward was a part of transfer controversy throughout the summer as Tabla skipped practice in an effort to force a move away from the club. He eventually apologized, but has now finalized a transfer to one of the world’s biggest clubs.