Hope Solo files complaint against U.S. Soccer

Hope Solo has hoped to make a difference in U.S. Soccer, with her running for President taking center stage.

The former USWNT keeper has heated things up by issuing a statement on her website in regards to the United States Soccer Federation and a violation of the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act.

Solo later states in her piece that the federation’s “main priority is protecting and building Major League Soccer, at the expense of our youth, the women’s game, and our place in the global game”.

The 38-page report goes on to not only talk about the federation’s interest in MLS but also how much money their partnership with SUM is generating.

A full report of the complain can be found at Solo’s website.

Solo is one of eight candidates that has met the rights to stand for election for the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Presidency. The election is scheduled to take place on Feb. 10th at the U.S. Soccer’s National Council Meeting in Orlando.