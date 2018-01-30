Hope Solo files complaint against U.S. Soccer

Hope Solo has hoped to make a difference in U.S. Soccer, with her running for President taking center stage.
The former USWNT keeper has heated things up by issuing a statement on her website in regards to the United States Soccer Federation and a violation of the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act.
Solo later states in her piece that the federation’s “main priority is protecting and building Major League Soccer, at the expense of our youth, the women’s game, and our place in the global game”.
The 38-page report goes on to not only talk about the federation’s interest in MLS but also how much money their partnership with SUM is generating.
A full report of the complain can be found at Solo’s website.
Solo is one of eight candidates that has met the rights to stand for election for the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Presidency. The election is scheduled to take place on Feb. 10th at the U.S. Soccer’s National Council Meeting in Orlando.
Read the report you must, powerful the dark side had become
LikeLike
She is right, but dont see how you can make up this a lawsuit. If she weren’t such a buffoon maybe she would have a shot at winning the election and making a difference. As it is we all know Cathy Clark or whatever her name is will win. She is Sunils puppett. She is part of SUM which is the money machine for USSF and is owned by MLS owners. SUM is why we had so many crappy MLS’ers on the pitch against T&T and why the US lost. If they want to help MLS stop expaning and diluting and already watered down league. MLS is bad unattractive soccer to begin with.
LikeLike
Solo, Wynalda, and Martino all need to consolidate their bids into a single candidate to have any chance of beating Kathy. They should know already and should have already done it. They all know the stakes, we need to win our federation back.
LikeLike
Hope is right!!! However, it will take a lot of resources to prove it in a lawsuit. IMHO, she would have had a better chance in a lawsuit over what they did to her for her comments at
the Olympics. As for running for USSF President, I agree with Joe. The outsiders will have to consolidate their efforts to overcome the establishment, and even if they do, it would still be a long shot. Maybe Hope should consider getting into bed with Kathy, and seeing if they
can level the playing field for the females.
LikeLike