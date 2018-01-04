Report: Jonathan Gonzalez could receive El Tri invite, but would have to commit to Mexico to accept it

The Mexican national team has had its eyes on Jonathan Gonzalez for some time, and are reportedly ready to make him an offer that could force Gonzalez to make a final decision between the United States and El Tri in the very near future.
According to ESPN, there is a “good possibility” Mexico will call up the Monterrey midfielder up for the Mexico’s Jan. 31 friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina. That invite would only be made if Gonzalez were ready to commit to El Tri and file a one-time switch with FIFA. He cannot represent Mexico, even in a friendly, without filing a one-time switch because he has already played for the United States on the youth level.
What the ESPN story doesn’t say is whether Gonzalez is actually considering filing a one-time switch to play for Mexico. As things stand, there is no rush for the 18-year-old California native to switch to Mexico, though El Tri is surely banking on the allure of potentially featuring in the 2018 World Cup as something that could sway Gonzalez, who has previously stated his intention to represent the United States.
That commitment could be on shaky ground though after the USMNT failed to call up Gonzalez for its November friendly against Portugal. Gonzalez, who was named to the Liga MX Best XI following his breakout campaign, has yet to play for the U.S. on the senior level and recently revealed that he was not contacted by U.S. Soccer before the team’s November friendly against Portugal.
“I wasn’t called in, in November,” Gonzalez recently said in an interview with Soccer America. “Personally, nobody came and talked to me and let me know about that friendly. I just wasn’t called in.”
The USMNT reportedly attempted to call in Gonzalez for its January camp, but that was turned down do to the fact it interfered with his preseason with Monterrey. The USMNT is also set to take on Bosnia & Herzegovina on Jan. 28 as part of the annual January camp. However, Monterrey has a match against Chivas on Jan. 27, making Gonzalez’s participation unlikely.
Another U.S. Soccer fuck up!
If he accepts Mexico’s call I would add this to another one of Arena’s failures as a manager. Don’t want the excuses of no time to introduce youth during must win games when half the people he called in didn’t play and huge mistake not to call him in or attempt contact him for November friendly
this is revisionist history and hindsight talk, we are better than this folks. If Jonathan is thrown off because he wasn’t called in for 1 friendly, and is ready to move on to the mexican set up because he felt slighted then i would argue his heart was never fully with the US! Again, there is plenty of time to get him in, what’s the rush, there is nothing important happening for another year! See my comment below for why he possibly wasn’t called in for the Portugal friendly, and it actually makes a lot of sense, so much so that it mirrors why he won’t be in for the January camp and that is because of club obligations!
don’t assume anything…but i have to say, if he really feels american i would think no call up from mexico would persuade him to accept it! I have read several articles where it was said USSoccer wanted to call him in for the Portugal friendly but with Monterrey having matches scheduled during the international window, and also with the Liga MX playoffs looming, it made more sense to leave him with his club! If that was the case i totally agree with how USSoccer handled it. You want your young players continuing to grow with their club team, keep him in that environment as much as possible especially considering his success with the club so early on, and it makes no sense to pull him away for 1 friendly that means absolutely nothing.
Now, i know some will say that he should have been brought in to get familiar with his new teammates for the future but all the same, it’s a long 5 years until the next WC, and another year until competitive games are played! We also don’t know if Monterrey turned away the US’ efforts in trying to bring him in, it’s a lot of speculation going on right now! Lastly, there will also be 2-3 send off friendlies for teams going to Russia that will want to play the US to get ready for the WC, plenty of time to get him integrated into the set up!
here is a link to one of the several articles citing reasons for Gonzalez possibly not being called in for Portgal:
http://www.goal.com/en-us/news/five-thoughts-on-the-usmnt-roster-named-to-face-portugal/1d809s76bddjh1t3wqylmsafjn
It’s not that he wasn’t called in that people are riled up over. It’s the fact that he wasn’t even contacted.
It’s a less than 5 minute phone call, “Hey Jonathan, we are really impressed with what you are doing at Monterrey. Keep up the good work. Looking forward, we definitely see you in the USMNT picture. In fact, we would love to have you in camp for the Portugal friendly, but after consulting with your club coaches everyone agrees that it would be best for all parties involved for you to stay with your club this week so you are fresh and rested for your upcoming quarterfinal. Best of luck, and we hope to see you in camp in January.”
Done.
Tweet CP10 and ask him to personally call Jonathan to ask him to stay. It’s clear the USMNT organization has its head in the sand.
^This. Pulisic just needs to go into full on Lebron GM mode like Lebron does with Cavs. The FO within USSF is rank amateur hour and our best prospects know it. Its time for them to band together like the guys did in the 90s and do it themselves for the sake of the shirt. IN PULISIC WE TRUST!!
I suppose we supporters could also self-organize and try and woo Jonathan using social media. If the USMNT management won’t do it, a grass roots approach might convince him he’s wanted.
Actually this is one of the better ideas on the site. People keep b*tching about how the USSF is “dropping the ball” but honestly what exactly do they expect to happen? A lame duck administrator like Gulati or an obvious temp like Sarachan picks up the phone and calls the guy? Talk about all-time terrible pitches! I think the idea of having a current player call is better than anything else I’ve heard!
You can’t really blame the kid if he chooses the bad guys since he has a chance to make their WC squad this summer. That’s a huge opportunity.
However, all signs indicate that the US could have kept him firmly committed to us if our past staff had done even a minimal amount of communication. I don’t see how anyone could look at Arenas’s and his staff’s tenure as anything but a colossal failure in every aspect of the word.
Portugal-USA was on 11/14.
Liga MX Playoffs (La Liguilla) started a week later, 11/22.
If Monterrey did not release him for January camp due to their preseason, why they heck would they do so a week before the quarterfinals?
Why is this info not being reported so readers can judge for themselves what the real issue is?
that isn’t the point here. he didn’t even get an email or phone call or text. not being called up for Portugal makes sense, not being communicated to is a colossal failure. even if he is unavailable for the January camp, which I have read, he should be in contact with USSF. that all said, if he is unavailable for our January camp, not sure why he would be for this Mexico friendly.
Fine if Monterrey did not release him, but at issue is the fact that JG was never contacted personally by USMNT staff. You have to coddle your brightest prospects a bit and let them know they’re wanted. That Sarachan didn’t do this is beyond me.
Also Monterrey had to play the last game of their season on 11/18, with the regular season title at stake. They needed to win to claim 1st place (34 points) against Tigres (32).
Why would USSF put pressure on a youngster, by distracting him from something more important than a meaningless friendly? Why would you care if a temporary guy (Sarachan) is calling you up or not. He’s not going to be around or influencing you when you play for the team in the long term.
JG cared enough to mention to the press that he was never contacted by the US. The way I read the articles, it clearly did not sit well with him.
Right now this kid is better than Captain Bradley. I’ve watched him play and his recent accomplishments (in a better league) speak for themselves. He is only 18 and plays holding mid. If we lose him, it should be considered a massive blow. Not quite as bad if Pulisic went to Croatia, but not that far off. He plays the same position as Bradley and is already better in almost every way, except Jogging.
“except Jogging”, LOL
this is insane!
Went back read the full interview at Soccer America and what stood out the most to me was this question and his answer:
—
SoccerAmerica: It’s been widely reported that you’re being courted by the Mexican national team. Obviously, U.S. fans are curious how that will play out …
—
JG: At the moment, I really haven’t thought of it much. I focused on my club because of the finals and all of that.
—
Guys, he could have squashed the rumors right there by saying he wants to play for the US. He didn’t he left it vague and noncommittal, NOT GOOD!!. FIrst Rongen and Subotic and now this. We can’t miss of this type of level of talent that has been wearing our shirt in U16, U17, and even in residency at Bradenton in Subotic’s case. Tab didn’t call him up for the U20 WC this past year either. If these coaches can’t identify top talent that’s a few months away for starting for a club like Monterrey then what are we paying for. I realize identifying talent and fitting into your system is subjective but at the same time you should be able to tell high level talent from mid level talent. If he switches this will be a bigger blemish on Tab Ramos than other IMO given his no call for a U20 WC. Then we don’t even call him on the phone ahead of a youth movement friendly. Whats the kid supposed to think?
The sky is falling! The sky is falling!
Panda, the sky was falling back in September qualifiers and then it hit bottom in October qualifiers when we failed to qualify. The sky officially fell already.
Hard to believe he would turn down El Tri if he thought he could get on the plane to Russia. I got a bad feeling about this.
So, Mexico is flying top officials to California to meet with him and the National team head coach is personally calling him, and yet we couldn’t even give him a courtesy call to let him know he is in our plans but wasn’t getting called into the friendly against Portugal. Honestly, I couldn’t even be mad at him is he chose Mexico over us with how badly the Boobs at US Soccer have handled this.
