Landon Donovan comes out of retirement, signs for Club Leon in Liga MX

Landon Donovan is ending his retirement for a second time and is on his way to Mexico.

The 35-year-old legendary U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has signed a one-year deal with Club Leon in Liga MX.

Presidente: me encantó la Ciudad. Es la mejor afición. @clubleonfc es un equipo histórico y ganador. No creo en los muros, quiero ir a México, vestirme de verde y ganar trofeos con León. Nos vemos muy pronto! https://t.co/Xqm4jX2hW7 — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) January 13, 2018

“I loved the city, it has the best fans. Club Leon is a historic & winning team,” Donovan tweeted in Spanish. “I don’t believe in walls. I want to go to Mexico, wear green and win trophies with Leon. We’ll see each other very soon!”

Donovan hasn’t played since the LA Galaxy ended their 2016 season in the Western Conference semi-final with a penalty kick defeat to the Colorado Rapids,

At the time, he said he was done playing. “I can’t even chase my son around my house, so, I don’t think so,” he told Yahoo Sports when asked about returning to the pitch last March. “Yeah, I’m done. I’m done. No more playing for me.”

His MLS career saw him make 195 appearances with the Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes, scoring 101 goals. He also played seven matches with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and played on short-term loans with Bayern Munich and twice with Everton.

There is no timetable for when he will suit up for his first match, but he did tweet fellow American Omar Gonzalez, who plays for Pachuca, that he looks forward to facing his side on February 24.

Gracias amigo! Nos vemos el 24 de Febrero 😎 https://t.co/hQXprUA26u — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) January 13, 2018

Leon will unveil their new signing at halftime of Saturday’s match against Toluca.