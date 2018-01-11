Report: Bayern's Timothy Tillman set to join U.S. U-20s

While the U.S. Men’s National Team lost one highly-regarded dual-national this week, another appears set to be joining the U.S. youth structure.
Goal USA is reporting that Bayern Munich winger Timothy Tillman is set to join the U.S. U-20s for an upcoming training camp in March. The son of a German-American serviceman, Tillman has a U.S. passport and has represented Germany as a youth up to the U-19 level. As a result, Tillman would need to file a one-time switch with FIFA that would tie him to the U.S. permanently.
“He would have been with us here (in Florida at U.S. Soccer’s youth summit camp) but he was injured,” Ramos told Goal. “He told me he’s ready to go and ready to join us and I’m excited to have him in the group because we haven’t had him in before.”
Should Tillman complete his switch, he would follow in the footsteps of Jermaine Jones and Fabian Johnson, both of whom represented Germany before switching to the USMNT.
Tillman’s younger brother Malik also has played in the U.S. youth national team setup with the U-15 team.
Can’t wait to read the self-loathing posts how this news is bad because we lost out on JG…
Not so sure people could feel that way. Tillman is an attacking mid, which we actually need a lot more than another #6, he’s got good size it appears as well. Speaking of size, I find it hard to believe Jona Gonzalez can be a incredibly effective #6 at the international level with how small he is. Sure, would’ve been nice to have him in the pool, but I’m not losing any sleep
Another young winger is always a good thing, has made the first team bench a few times in some domestic cup matches
Much more interested in Tillman. Thank God German woman like our soldiers.
love this comment lmao
I wonder if people in Germany are losing their sht over this defection and calling him a traitor and hoping it has a career full of injuries.How classless would that be?
