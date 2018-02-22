Europa League Rewind: RB Leipzig holds off Napoli, Dortmund escapes, and more

The highlighted clash in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 saw RB Leipzig take on Serie A leaders Napoli. Following a dominant performance at the San Paolo in last week’s first leg, Leipzig held on for a 3-3 aggregate victory advancing on the away goals tiebreaker. Piotr Zielinski opened things at Red Bull Arena, slamming home a rebound after 32 minutes. Lorenzo Insigne pulled Napoli to within a goal from advancing in the 86th-minute but that was the closest the visitors would get. Peter Gulasci made six saves in the match for Leipzig, while the hosts failed to record a shot on goal.

DORTMUND SQUEAKS PAST ATALANTA ON THE ROAD

Borussia Dortmund received an 83rd-minute winner from Marcel Schmlzer to edge Atalanta 4-3 on aggregate away from home. The German who came on as a halftime substitute, scored his first goal of the season from a right-footed effort. Roman Burki made two saves in the win, despite Rafael Toloi finishing from close range in the 11th-minute. Christian Pulisic started for Dortmund, and played 59 minutes in the match.

ARSENAL ADVANCES DESPITE LOSING SECOND LEG

After a 3-0 first leg away win in Sweden last week, Arsenal knew they could play a little more comfortably at the Emirates on Thursday. Despite allowing two goals in quick succession in the first-half, the Gunners advanced 4-2 on aggregate over FK Ostersunds. Hosam Aiesh opened things for the visitors in the 22nd-minute from a right-footed finish. Ostersunds doubled their lead a minute later as Saman Ghoddos set up Ken Sema for his first goal in the competition. Sead Kolasinac’s right-footed goal after 47 minutes sealed the result for Arsenal, advancing them into the Round of 16.

Here’s all of Wednesday and Thursday’s second leg results:

CSKA Moscow 1 – Crvena Zvezda 0 (Aggregate 1-0)

Lokomotiv Moscow 1 – Nice 0 (Aggregate 4-2)

Villarreal 0 – Lyon 1 (Aggregate 1-4)

Atletico Madrid 1 – FC Kobenhaven 0 (Aggregate 5-1)

Dinamo Kiev 0 – AEK Athens 0 (Aggregate 1-1, Kiev advances on away goals)

Zenit St. Petersburg 3 – Celtic 0 (Aggregate 3-1)

RB Leipzig 0 – Napoli 2 (Aggregate 3-3, Leipzig advances on away goals)

Viktoria Plzen 2 – Partizan Belgrade 0 (Aggregate 3-1)

Lazio 5 – Steaua Bucharest 1 (Aggregate 5-2)

Sporting Lisbon 3 – FC Astana 3 (Aggregate 6-4)

Atalanta 1 – Borussia Dortmund 1 (Aggregate 3-4 )

Athletic Bilbao 1 – Spartak Moscow 2 (Aggregate 4-3)

Salzburg 2 – Real Sociedad 1 (Aggregate 4-3)

AC Milan 1 – Ludogorets Razgrad 0 (Aggregate 4-0)

Arsenal 1 – Ostersunds FK 2 (Aggregate 4-2)

Sporting Braga 1 – Marseille 0 (Aggregate 1-3)

The Europa League Round of 16 draw will take place on Friday, February 23rd.