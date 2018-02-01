Geoff Cameron: 'Bruce Arena made decisions that cost us going to the World Cup'

In the aftermath of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup qualification failure, Geoff Cameron has fired some scathing remarks at his former head coach.
In an interview with the New York Times, the Stoke City defender was very critical of former USMNT boss Bruce Arena, who opted to bench Cameron for the USMNT’s final two qualifiers. The first was a complete 4-0 battering of Panama. The second was the now-infamous 2-1 loss at Trinidad & Tobago that ruined the team’s World Cup hopes.
“Bruce Arena made decisions that cost us going to the World Cup,” Cameron told the New York Times. “And I don’t have a problem saying it, because we had the right group of guys.
“Our names will go down as the team that didn’t qualify,” Cameron said. “It’s on us as players, but at the end of the day, I’m convinced if they would have kept Jurgen (Klinsmann) and not done such a drastic change, I think we would have qualified. I know we would have qualified. Instead we’ve gone backward.”
Cameron continued by saying that Arena didn’t like his “bluntness”. Since the USMNT’s loss, Arena has stated that Cameron was left on the bench due to a lack of fitness as he looked to return from an injury
The defender counters that account by pointing to the fact that he played 90 minutes the week before qualifiers began while still with Stoke City.
“Listen: I hold my hand up — I didn’t play well against Costa Rica,” Cameron said. “I made a mistake; their second goal was my fault. But it was the 88th minute and we were down 1-0. I tried to do something to help the team and I got caught out.
“But I would have more respect for a coach to say: ‘You know what, Geoff? I don’t fancy you today. I think this is a better lineup.’ I’d say: ‘O.K., no problem, you told me the truth.’ But if you tell me I’m not fit enough, that’s like an insult to me as a professional.”
When questioned about the team recently, Arena pointed to a couple of “bad eggs” and, when asked by the New York Times, he said that “you’ll read about one of them in the next day or two in The New York Times”.
“Could Geoff have been in the starting lineup that day? Yes,” Arena told the New York Times. “But the problem with Geoff throughout 2017, at club and national-team level, was inconsistency and some injuries.
“Geoff started five games starting in November 2016 through October 2017. Our record was 1-3-1 — that plays a role. I don’t think 2017 was that impressive of a performance for the player. When the stars and the moon and the sun are aligned properly, Geoff is a very good player. They don’t all align properly all the time.”
Agreed! With Klinsmann, I bet we would have seem Jona Gonzalez and Weston Mckennie called in. We would not have had this old school attachment to the really “American” veteran guys that just didn’t have the stamina and fire to be beat T&T.
I agree that Arena made mistakes with player selection but regardless of that the group we put on the field vs t&t was more than capable of winning. The exact same players had just whipped Panama days before.
For me, the main issue was not selection. It was the arrogance shown by Arena and his players who thought why had already made it. They were wrong
Because if its one thing that Omar Gonzalez is known for its consistency
And Bradley is ever so consistent in turning over the ball in midfield.
considering how bad Cameron was versus Costa Rica, i don’t necessarily blame Arena, but i’m definitely not putting Omar on the field lol
Jozy and Wood never made a great pair and putting them up top together, just gave away too much in the midfield. Pulisic was able to cover this up but you can really only ask so much of him.
This team had already showed poorly in every road match during the Hex, yet Arena made no adjustments. They just didn’t seem prepared.
I wrote here at the start of the T&T game that starting OG at CB was a big mistake. I doubt Klinsmann would have made that mistake. I rest my case.
Klinsmann made his share of mistakes so let’s stop it! That Gold Cup roster and the players he played was one big mistake, Ventura Alvarado?? Playing a three man back line against mexico to start WCQ?? Starting Wondo versus Argentina, after the Belgium fiasco, a grave mistake! If you’re in the sporting business long enough as a player or coach, mistakes will be made, but limiting them and when they occur is what separates the good ones from the mediocre to bad ones!
I’m not even that upset about the player selection. Am I upset that our “spark” off the bench in Trinidad was Feilhaber, a player who is in the bottom half of MLS starting attacking mids? Yes. However the Cameron decision is “meh” for me. The coach preferred some players over others. It happens.
What really annoys me about Arena, what has always annoyed me about Arena, is that he does not play to win on the road. I didn’t think we’d actually lose before the T&T game, but I definitely remember thinking that Arena was the last coach I wanted for an away game where we needed a result. He went into that game playing for a draw, just like he did coaching the LA Galaxy in the CONCACAF Champions League and just like he regularly did in CONCACAF qualifying through two previous qualifying campaigns. We paid the price because Arena wanted to play like the underdog against teams the US is better than.
i disagree with this, and honestly Feilhaber should have been apart of the team earlier than when he came in. People like to look at age as this indictment on players, and in certain sports it’s a crutch when you reach a certain age! There have been plenty of players that have played at a high level in soccer well into their 30’s, it all depends on fitness and ability at the end of the day! Feilhaber actually came in a provided a spark, he almost scored a goal off a header and put a cross in the box that created a chance on goal! Problem was Bruce brought him on the field too late, which was maddening! We had the players on the roster to qualify, arrogance is what kept us home this summer!
Bottom line is regardless of who was coaching, we lost games we never should have lost and that’s on everybody.
But please stop with the “If Klinsman was still coaching” crap. Klinsman was the one that put us in that hole in the Hex to begin with, while he experimented with his 42d different lineup and formation.
I’m not buying the JK put us in a hole bs,I think that was just an easy excuse if it didn’t go Arena’s way. How many points have they gotten against Costa Rica in Costa Rica before and losing to Mexico at home isn’t that big of a deal to me even though we have had their number for years at home. Losing to Costa Rica at home is different and losing to T&T is unimaginable. If the first 2 games were not Mexico and CR and they would have gotten points against other teams probably no big deal right. There are excuses anyway you want to look at it but fact is they didn’t get the job done regardless and who would have thought Panama and Honduras would have gotten results like they did even they shouldn’t have had to rely on them.
Agreed, we didn’t get the job done against teams we should have and then absolutely everything that could go wrong for us did.
But Klinsman’s time had come to an end. He was 10-3-8 in his final 2 yrs and was in charge during that horrible 2015 Gold Cup. The team simply stopped responding to him.
Regardless of how you feel about what the team would have done with Klinsmann, Arena was a clown that did a very terrible job and still tries to play it like he had nothing to do with it.
Not disagreeing with you.
It’ll be a years before we here the truth about behind the scenes issues among the players, coaches, & federation. Our failure to beat T&T and missing out on the 2018 WC will be have some article/special similar to the when we beat T&T to go to the WC in 1990. But I don’t see it happening until after everyone involved has retired from the spot.
While I had issues with JK’s roster changes, and playing people out of position. He was good at bringing & giving youth a chance.
The issues with Arena in 2017 was the same as it was in 2006…reliance on old/known players who’s performances were slipping. Reliant on MLS & Afraid to use young players. This was most evident during the Gold Cup selections.
Just have to hope that whomever wins the USSF presidency & is hired as the Coach/Manager of the USMNT will help right the ship by establishing real depth & competition.
Victory has many fathers but defeat is an orphan.
(Grabs popcorn)
it’s alright to cry. cryin’ gets the sad out of ya. 🙂
Cameron is misreprenting the amount of time left – he said that he made a mistake in the 88th MINUTE. It was the 82nd! IMO I’m not just splitting hairs. If there were two minutes left you probably take more chances than with 8 left. I might be totally biased as a hockey fan, but in hockey you only take a big risk (ie pulling your goalie and replace him with a forward) ONLY in the last one or two minutes. I don’t think soccer should be much different when it comes to leaving gaps in the defense.
However, I totally agree that Cameron absolutely should have played, but I’m dissappointed that he is exaggerating the amount of time left.
I checked this by looking at the game reports on a couple of websites, so if anyone has better info (i.e. I’m wrong about the amount of time) please let me know.
Shaq Moore article : https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-spain-lvt-shaqmoore/levantes-moore-hopes-spanish-experience-lands-him-u-s-debut-idUKKBN1FK17Y
IIRC BA told the press at the time of the qualifiers that Cameron was still not fit and that’s why he wasn’t played. According to his rebuttal to Cameron here he talks about inconsistency and a bad record with Cameron in the lineup as part of the reason he wasn’t played.
—
Most of us already inferred this here, but what this really means is BA rated OG ahead of Cameron and fitness was just a cover to not have to deal with the press and fans on why he’s benching a PL starter. When your manager is so blind at rating players that he rates LigaMX starters or PL starters and fails to call in Bundesliga starters in favor of MLS lifers we have a problem at manager. The next question becomes is he really just that ignorant in regards to judging player quality or was his player selection influenced by something else such as MLS/SUM business interests.
—
In regards to BA calling GC a bad egg. Of players in camp GC had the most caps of anyone in a top five league still playing in a top five league. FJ and TC would be close but they conveniently wheren’t called in at all. Given GC experience and the managers he’s played for at Stoke I’ll take his pov on things over BAs whose soccer playing experience is practically zero and has only managed inside the US or USMNT. Vet players know when a manager is full of ish.
—
Still cant get my head around how you bench PL starters and fail to call in Bundesliga starters and instead go with MLS guys. Its like if the Belgian manager decided to bench Vincent Company and failed to call in Belgian players playing in top 5 leagues in favor of players starting in the local Belgian league. Given the difference in quality between the leagues its also like the England manager calling in Championship and League One players over PL starters. Its total madness. We had players but either didn’t call them up or didn’t use them effectively tactically and formationally.
—
BA really just needs to shut his mouth, done listening to this guy who thinks he’s some sort of American soccer genius, what a joke we are as a soccer nation. Never was for BA and posted at the time it was a big mistake and got flamed as normal but I remember how many on this board really loved the move and thought BA was the guy. Also, remember many of you defending his asinine player call ups and snubs in favor of MLS guys “who show heart” and ish like that.
—
We as fans can’t see a rube for a rube and got snookered the whole way by BA and the MLS/SUM boys, hoping this wakes us up so we can take our federation back and no long be a laughing stock only then would it be just a little bit worth it given the circumstances. Otherwise, we’re doomed to repeat being a below average soccer nation that usually makes the WC (bigger field coming soon) but can’t do a damn thing once we get past the group and play with the big boys.
Another thing, BA misrepresents GC’s record as a starter. GC only started 3 Hex matches and the US was 1-1-1 in those 3 matches. Not 1-3-1 as BA comments. BA clearly says “started” so he not referring to sub appearances, whose our stats and anaylitcs guy for USSoccer if BA is coming up with this stuff. GC was available to start in 6 HEX matches out of 10 due to injury.
Oops GC actually started 4 matches went 2-1-1. Forgot the Honduras match at home in March.
it may have something to do with a big drop off in performance by a lot of our european players in those central american and caribbean countries. It’s not secret that Chandler, Brooks and Fabian Johnson have had awful games in away games internationally for the US, Chandler even came out and said he couldn’t handle the heat and the long travel some years ago. And, i still have yet to see a CB have a worse game than what John Brooks had in San Jose, Costa Rica! Now, i don’t know if that was the case but i’m sure it didn’t help! Our euro guys and our domestic guys just weren’t good enough, home or away!
This arguement keeps being rehashed over cycle too and maybe it does have some merit. But I don’t seem to remember the heat having an influence on Jermaine Jones or FJ in away matches from the 2014 cycle. I’m going to need more evidence that this is a real thing before we can put it on that.
Joe, good catch on the record. You’re exactly right he only started four games and they were 2-1-1 in those games. It’s shocking that BA either had such poor information at the time or is making stuff up to try and deflect the criticism. Normally a coach would just say, “I felt like OG gave us a better chance to win,” and then just let the masses argue it out. The decision was turned out so badly, though, that he has to come up with some other reason.
I totally understand what Cameron is saying about the fitness excuse. If he isn’t fit and agrees to a call up, it makes him look unprofessional, so BA is trying to make himself look better by making Cameron look worse. I don’t blame Cameron for defending himself.
Shots fired
this sums it up best for me….it definitely came down to arrogance and sadly once they knew they were in a fight they failed to show anything resembling a team wanting to play in a WC
