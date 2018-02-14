Jill Ellis sees addition of USWNT GM as a positive for the program

Jill Ellis is in favor of the impending hiring of a U.S. Women’s National Team general manager.

The USWNT head coach called the eventual addition of a general manager “a positive” while speaking to members of the media via conference call on Wednesday, though admitted that she has not been heavily involved in the process thus far.

Ellis noted that the U.S. Soccer presidential election, which eventually resulted in Carlos Cordeiro’s victory, had to end before more specifics could be discussed.

The timing is questionable for the U.S. women, who are currently preparing for World Cup qualifying in October and the World Cup next summer if all things go well. Ellis said that the timeline will be “a little different in terms of the men’s side” because of the alternate situation.

What I’ve gotten from Dan [Flynn, U.S. Soccer CEO] is it’s certainly targeted,” Ellis said. “It’s in process. … I think it’s something they’re going to take their time on in terms of making sure it’s a vetted process.

“I’ve been on the periphery of this,” she said before eventually adding, “I don’t have a vote.”

Overall, though, she approves of the idea.

I think, at the end of the day, adding personnel, adding resources to our national team programs is going to be positive,” she said. “… I just really just trust what they’re going to do.”

