Johannsson nears return to full training, Sargent with Werder Bremen first team

Aron Johannsson is still working his way back from a hip issue that sidelined him after scoring a goal in a DfB Pokal match last week.

He did start and play 65 minutes for Werder in their 3-1 victory over VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday, but he’s still not back to full health and trained separately from the first team on Wednesday.

Bargfrede, Aron Johannsson and Pavlenka will all train individually this afternoon but are expected to be back in training tomorrow. Junuzovic will be absent today due to a muscle problem.

He is expected to be back in full training by Thursday and could start when the club travels to Freiburg on Saturday.

In other Werder Bremen news, 17-year-old Josh Sargent got some practice action with the first team on Wednesday morning,

Good to see Josh Sargent, Idrissa Toure, Fridolin Wagner and Eric Oelschlägel joining up with the first team

Sargent turns 18 on February 20, which will make him eligible to sign a professional contract.