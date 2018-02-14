Lagerwey 'flattered' by reported links to USMNT GM position

There’s still a lot to be done before U.S. Soccer names a U.S. Men’s National Team general manager, but, after emerging as a candidate on Tuesday, Garth Lagerwey hinted that he could be interested in the opportunity was to arise.

Sports Illustrated reported on Tuesday that Lagerwey is an early candidate for the GM position set to be created under newly-elected president Carlos Cordeiro, who is expected to meet with USSF CEO Dan Flynn this week to begin assessing candidates.

It’s still very early in the process, but Lagerwey admitted he could be interested should U.S. Soccer make an actual approach.

“I read in the paper that they’re looking for GM candidates,” Lagerwey said, according to Sounder at Heart. “I’m flattered to be considered. I’ve said a couple times, whether it’s working for U.S. Soccer or whether it’s my current role, I want to be part of the solution. There’s room for improvement there.

“That said I’m really happy with the Sounders. I really like my job. I think I have one of the best jobs in soccer. This is not something that I would leave lightly or without serious consideration. Right now I’m focused on trying to get these last couple of signings over the line before [CONCACAF] Champions League starts.”

Lagerwey’s Sounders take on Santa Tecla in CCL action next Thursday.

