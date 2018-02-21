Pulisic, Barco, McKennie highlight Italian publication's young player rankings

The future of both the U.S. Men’s National Team and MLS is looking solid, according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The publication recently ranked the top 100 players in the world born in 1998 or later and American wonderteen Christian Pulisic clocks in at number two, behind only Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have published a list of their Top 98 talents born in 1998 or later. Kylian Mbappé (19) leads the line. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zoZGR6lR7L — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) February 21, 2018

Also appearing on the list is Schalke 04 midfielder Weston McKennie at number 30 and New York Red Bulls defender Tyler Adams in 58th.

A high-profile non-American MLS talent also appears on the list. Atlanta United’s recently acquired Argentinian midfielder Ezequiel Barco clocks in at tenth, suggesting Atlanta’s knack for acquiring South American talent isn’t going through a sophomore slump.

Much to the chegrin of American fans, Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez, who recently switched his allegiance from the USA to Mexico, appears at number 56 on the list.