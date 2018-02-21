Pulisic, Barco, McKennie highlight Italian publication's young player rankings

The future of both the U.S. Men’s National Team and MLS is looking solid, according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The publication recently ranked the top 100 players in the world born in 1998 or later and American wonderteen Christian Pulisic clocks in at number two, behind only Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe.
Also appearing on the list is Schalke 04 midfielder Weston McKennie at number 30 and New York Red Bulls defender Tyler Adams in 58th.
A high-profile non-American MLS talent also appears on the list. Atlanta United’s recently acquired Argentinian midfielder Ezequiel Barco clocks in at tenth, suggesting Atlanta’s knack for acquiring South American talent isn’t going through a sophomore slump.
Much to the chegrin of American fans, Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez, who recently switched his allegiance from the USA to Mexico, appears at number 56 on the list.
It’s just a fun ranking, but still pretty cool to see our boys being recognized by the international press.
“Much to the chagrin of American fans, Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez, who recently switched his allegiance from the USA to Mexico, appears at number 56 on the list.” Not really, Joe. Unlike the SBI staff, most of us have moved on. It stung for about a week, but we’re over it and have wished the kid luck. That’s international soccer in the 21st century.
But I can’t wait for Lil Bobby to twist himself into a pretzel and try to argue that Pulisic isn’t the real deal and that Jona Gonzalez is better than him…
Can’t wait to see which teams come calling for Pulisic this summer. I personally would love to see him go to Liverpool or Athletico
