U.S. Soccer

Report: Carlos Bocanegra being considered for USMNT GM role

Another candidate has emerged for the newly-created U.S. Men’s National Team general manager role.

According to Goal USA, former USMNT star and current Atlanta United VP Carlos Bocanegra is a candidate for the position. The news comes following a report earlier this week naming Seattle Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey as a candidate as well.

Recently-elected U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro reportedly met with CEO Dan Flynn on Wednesday to begin the process. Bocanegra was reportedly one of the first names discussed as a contender for the new role.

Bocanegra was hired by Atlanta United ahead of the club’s expansion season and the longtime USMNT defender constructed a roster that rapidly became one of the league’s most dynamic. After originally being hired as technical director, Bocanegra was promoted to VP during the offseason as he signed a new deal to keep him with the club through 2022.

The Atlanta United executive is part of the Athletes Council that voted for Cordeiro in this past Saturday’s election.

Comments

10 comments
  • Joe Dirt

    This makes more sense. Would be a dream if he found a way to hire Tata Martino too. Would be bittersweet being an ATL fan but country over club all day.

    • The TX 2 Stepper

      I love the MNT but they better keep their hands off my Boca! And my Tata!!! I’ve waited a long time to have a MLS team to cheer for in my home state. These guys are integral to the team.

      Uncle Arthur, get out the garlic to keep these blood suckers away!

  • Rob

    Tata Martino is the new Jurgen Klinsmann.The messiah that shall deliver us over the mountains to the land of milk and honey.

  • Luke

    Hmmm…So Carlos Bocanegra sits on the Athletes Council who voted for Cordeiro. 5 days after the election it comes out Bocanegra is a candidate for US mens GM. Nothing fishy about that!

    • Luke

      I wonder which one of the women on the Athletes Council will be a candidate for the the US womens GM position.

      • Hernando Peralta

        What another sour loser? ” angry” Eric and H. Solo are good for nothing .

    Conflicted. If his track record with Atlanta is any indication he’d be a great choice…though it is a limited sample size.

    I’m also really enjoying having one of the most successful expansion franchises in sports history emerge less than two hours from me.

    I would also mention it’s also a different world from dealing with Uncle Arthur – who gets you the best of everything, and finds a way to make it happen, always – to dealing with the USSF.

    And is it necessarily a given that Tata Martino is a great fit for the USMNT? He’s a very good coach, yes, but what’s set him apart from anyone else thus far is his ability to attract top young talent from South America at a level no one else in MLS has been able to aspire to before. The best young players in South America all want to play for a guy who’s coached both Barca and Argentina. Does that really translate to the USMNT? I could maybe be sold on the idea but right now I wonder if Tata might not be at a dream job, for him.

