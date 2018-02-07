Report: Liga MX considering a temporary halt to promotion/relegation

The topic of promotion and relegation in Mexico was brought up at a recent meeting of the Mexican Football Federation’s Sports Development Commission.
According to El Universal, the Commission is considering a temporary halt to the practice beginning in the 2019-2020 season in order to give lower division teams a chance to catch up to Liga MX’s standards. The pause in pro/rel would last four seasons.
As it stands, the winners of each half in the second tier Ascenso play each other in a promotion playoff in order to earn a spot in the top flight for the following season. However, only six of the league’s 16 teams for the 2017-18 campaign meet Liga MX’s requirements.
New requirements implemented for this season stipulate a club must have, a 20,000 seat stadium, an independent training center aside from their stadium and a youth academy in order to qualify. Only Atlético San Luis, Atlante, Celaya, Dorados de Sinaloa, FC Juarez, and Leones Negros UdeG fit the standards.
The first half champions, Alebrijes de Oaxaca, do not. Should they, or another ineligible team, win the promotion playoff at the season’s end, they would receive 120 million Mexican pesos in prize money, but not win promotion to Liga MX, As a result, no Liga MX side would be relegated.
It doesn’t make economic sense for clubs from small towns to meet the stadium size requirements due to their population. e.g, Blackpool would never have been promoted to the Premier League, and Eibar in La Liga.
Sounds like the good’ol boys network in Mexico …
LikeLike
This is about the Mexican league, not England.
LikeLike
Reality check:
Atl. San Luis is a 4 year old team created after the last team there moved to Chiapas;
Atlante was moved from DF to Cancun and then lost their way into relegation;
Celaya was created by merger in the 90s, briefly rose but overspent, ended up back in the lower divisions;
Dorados has been relegated back down twice this century;
Juarez is 3 years old;
and Leones were bought out of existence in the 90s, rebooted, went up after 20 years, then got relegated back down.
The implication is usually that we are holding down plucky teams that would fill the top division if allowed. The reality is usually yo yo teams or teams spending more than they have.
To make an American comparison, try having a team on a USL payroll compete in MLS.
LikeLike
Pretty sure there was another Juarez team (Juarez Cobras) as Cle Kooiman was one of the first Yanks to play in Mexico.
LikeLike
That would be terrible!
LikeLike
They already have a system that highly protects the big teams, one bad season can’t relegate you and only one team gets relegated. Actually a decent model for MLS to follow one day if they create MLS.2
LikeLike
You’re missing the point, despite limiting pro/rel they have still found that the lower division simply does not have the same infrastructure as the teams in the Primera (and probably finances, though the rule focuses on “stuff”).
And to me, size of stadia, ticket prices and whether the local fans can afford them, payroll, the infrastructure interacts with the economics. In theory a team with a rich Mark Cuban or Roman Abramovich owner could try just dumping money into soccer for a while, but that’s not necessarily sustainable, talk to NASL/Cosmos. You need a stadium big enough to hold the crowds to generate the attendance to generate the revenues to pay for the payroll that league involves.
I think when these sort of rules are used in Champions League it’s bunk. That’s a long knockout competition where the teams last as long as they can on the field. It’s crap to tell some Belize or Curacao team it can’t play because it’s stadium is small. They are probably there for a couple games anyway, and if they stay longer they earned it.
But for big leagues where the payrolls have already become serious, and where you have to sustain a team year round, and amateur hour no longer financially cuts it, I am fine with self-contained leagues or rules limiting who can be promoted. I think we ignore how buying your way up in a stadium that is too small can be unsustainable economically. The Cosmos could buy players for a couple years and make it interesting. But even then they couldn’t match our payroll. No one in the minors does. And there is no way to sustain a competitive payroll economically playing in a 5-10k stadium. It involves losing money every year for vanity and even rich people usually tire of heavy losses.
LikeLike
So the paid PR posters will be all over this in a few minutes. So I’ll post this here just to get things started.
—
I’m pro/rel agnostic. I believe our NTs, Pro leagues, and players development don’t necessarily need pro/rel to make us one of the most powerful soccer nations in the world. It can be done either way.
—
However, I do believe that to become a truly powerful soccer nation that has strong NTs, domestic league, and player development we need USSF to be in control of the soccer pyramid and decision making within the US without undue influence and control from MLS/SUM or any other private entity that normally would have to answer to USSF but instead has control of USSF as indicated by Kathy Carter presdent of SUM about to become USSF president and hand picked by Garber and MLS owners, Sunil before that.
—
This control effects decision making in all keys areas from NTs, from leagues, to player development and roster.
LikeLike
I wonder in how many cases does attendance in second division go up instead of down?
will be interesting….maybe the fact that they are presenting it like it is temporary ( I don’t believe that ) skews my “interesting study”
But if you are bottom of second division now, you are in 36th place ( assuming 18 teams in second div ). After this, you are 18th place in an inferior division. You never really had a chance of winning MX
LikeLike