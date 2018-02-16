The SBI Soccer Podcast: Episode 1 (CCL, USSF presidential election, and more)

As the new year rolls on into its second month, and American soccer provides a ton to discuss, SBI Soccer is ready to unveil a new listen for the site’s followers: The SBI Soccer Podcast, featuring the site’s editorial team.

Co-hosts Joe Hojnacki, Ryan Tolmich, and Joe Tansey will take you on a tour of all things American soccer throughout the course of the MLS season and beyond.

Delivering the news throughout the country and highlights of the top American players overseas, the new SBI Soccer Podcast will have every angle covered.

This week on the show, Hojnacki, Tolmich and Tansey give their takes on Carlos Cordeiro, the newly-elected president of U.S. Soccer, and the state of the federation under its new leadership.

They also look ahead to the return of competitive soccer featuring MLS sides with the CONCACAF Champions League. Which MLS sides are primed to go through to the quarterfinals and which could be looking at an upset?

Finally, the guys look ahead to the weekend’s action involving Americans plying their trade overseas.

Have a listen as SBI embarks on a new podcasting journey:

  • Mr.Maxican

    This makes me so happy!!! i promise to listen and tweet questions at you for the show….up until the Dynamo are out of contention for a championship.

