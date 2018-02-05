Aron Johannsson draws praise after standout performance in Werder Bremen's win at Schalke

Aron Johannsson has been out of the picture at Werder Bremen for quite some time, but the American forward made quite a return over the weekend while impressing his manager along the way.

The 2014 World Cup veteran had played a combined 12 minutes in four appearances heading into this weekend’s clash with Schalke. Throw into the fray with 34 minutes remaining, Johannsson created his club’s first goal of the match before playing a major part in the team’s second finish as well.

On the first, Johannsson pounced on a loose ball spilled by Schalke’s Ralf Fahrman following a free kick, but was rejected by the German goalkeeper. However, Max Kruse pounced on that rebound, leveling the score at one apiece.

Then, in stoppage time, Johannsson’s audacious chip over the top was touched down by Maximilian Eggestein before Zlatko Junuzovic provided the game-winning finish in a 2-1 victory.

“Aron has used his time very well,” said Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt said, according to reports from Germany.

“He did a great job yesterday,” Junuzovic added. “He’s had setbacks and he was very happy after the game.”

Johannsson finished the match with 14 completed passes, two key passes and only four misplaced passes.

Johannsson and Werder Bremen return to action on Tuesday for a cup match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Here’s a look at highlights from Johannsson’s efforts: