Houston Dynamo trio, Tyler Miller headline SBI MLS Best XI for Week 1

The Houston Dynamo delivered the most stunning win of the opening weekend of the MLS season, and their leading contributors headline the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 1.

Forwards Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis lead the way in Houston’s 4-0 trouncing of Atlanta United, and each earned places in the week’s Best XI. They’re joined by Philippe Senderos, who scored a goal and helped shut down Atlanta’s defense.

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Tyler Miller earned SBI Player of the Week honors for his seven-save performance in Sunday’s 1-0 win against the Seattle Sounder.

The San Jose tandem of Danny Hoesen and Vako led the Earthquakes to a 3-2 win against Minnesota United, and both earned spots in the Best XI.

Here are this week’s selections for SBI’s MLS Best XI for Week 1:

HONORABLE MENTION

Joe Bendik, Laurent Ciman, Lalas Abubakar, Jonathan Spector, Keegan Rosenberry, Milton Valenzuela, Marcel De Jong, Alejandro Bedoya, Yangel Herrera, Kevin Molino, Pedro Santos, Andrew Wenger, Romain Alessandrini, C.J. Sapong, Kei Kamara.