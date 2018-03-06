Houston Dynamo trio, Tyler Miller headline SBI MLS Best XI for Week 1

Houston Dynamo trio, Tyler Miller headline SBI MLS Best XI for Week 1

SBI MLS Best XI

Houston Dynamo trio, Tyler Miller headline SBI MLS Best XI for Week 1

The Houston Dynamo delivered the most stunning win of the opening weekend of the MLS season, and their leading contributors headline the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 1.

Forwards Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis lead the way in Houston’s 4-0 trouncing of Atlanta United, and each earned places in the week’s Best XI. They’re joined by Philippe Senderos, who scored a goal and helped shut down Atlanta’s defense.

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Tyler Miller earned SBI Player of the Week honors for his seven-save performance in Sunday’s 1-0 win against the Seattle Sounder.

The San Jose tandem of Danny Hoesen and Vako led the Earthquakes to a 3-2 win against Minnesota United, and both earned spots in the Best XI.

Here are this week’s selections for SBI’s MLS Best XI for Week 1:

HONORABLE MENTION

Joe Bendik, Laurent Ciman, Lalas Abubakar, Jonathan Spector, Keegan Rosenberry, Milton Valenzuela, Marcel De Jong, Alejandro Bedoya, Yangel Herrera, Kevin Molino, Pedro Santos, Andrew Wenger, Romain Alessandrini, C.J. Sapong, Kei Kamara.

, , Featured, SBI MLS Best XI

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home