Report: Revs interested in loan move for U.S. U-20 midfielder Luca de la Torre

The New England Revolution are reportedly interested in making a move for a U.S. youth international.
According to West London Sport, the Revs are interested in acquiring Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre via a loan deal. Fulham is reportedly considering whether or not a loan move would be the best situation for the midfielder’s development.
De la Torre, who is under contract with Fulham until 2020, made five appearances for Fulham’s first team between October and January, but hasn’t suited up for the Championship club since. The midfielder has long been a member of the U.S. program, featuring extensively at both the U-17 and U-20 levels.
The Revs could be in the market for another midfield piece due to the ongoing Lee Nguyen saga. The club has won one and lost one in the first two games of the 2018 season.
yes,Fullham,don´t let him play,is better to stay ative,and whit Revs will play offenly
As a Fulham supporter with full confidence in their youth system (Patrick Roberts, Chris Smalling, Emerson Hyndman, Moussa Dembele[Celtic], and now of course Ryan Sessegnon) It’s hard to want Luca to move to the MLS, where instead of fighting for a spot, I imagine would be playing 1st team football quite often. On one hand, playing regularly is valuable, but on the other, so is training with a team like Fulham who sit 4th in the championship, and are 15 games unbeaten pushing for promotion – the team plays beautiful passing and attacking football, 5 of the 10 top passers in the championship are Fulham players, including our beloved American Tim Ream. There is value there.
I don’t doubt he would make a difference for the Revs, who look like they’ll need a spark this season. Comforting that Brad Friedel sees his talent, I don’t fault him for trying to lure him over for a year.
It’ll be Interesting what Fulham makes of this
