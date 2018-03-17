D.C. United rescues late point with dramatic equalizer against Dynamo

D.C. United picked up a point in the most dramatic of ways, grabbing a late equalizer in the last minute of play against the Houston Dynamo at the Maryland SoccerPlex, where the match finished 2-2.

The equalizer came in the seventh minute of stoppage time, when Yamil Asad’s freekick landed in the penalty area. The ball was cleared, but eventually ended up back in the box before Frederic Brillant sent it to Luciano Acosta, who scored from close range.

The Dynamo, though, began the match on top. Their two goals came in quick succession, the first of them coming in the 30th minute. Alberth Elis was able to find the ball on the edge of the penalty area, and then chipped goalkeeper David Ousted before giving the ball a final tap to score the goal.

A minute later, Elis recorded an assist. The Honduran won possession and made a run into the penalty area. From there, he saw Mauro Manotas directly in front of goal, and played a pass to him. It was a simple finish for Manotas and suddenly it was 2-0.

The home side attempted to mount a comeback, scoring only four minutes after the break. Asad was able to find Darren Mattocks in a messy penalty area, and then Mattocks finished from an angle.

The goal gave D.C. momentum heading into the final 40 minutes of the match, a period of time that saw the home team dominate in possession and shots. They were eventually rewarded for their hard work with an equalizer, coming in stoppage time.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Alberth Elis was crucial in securing his team’s early lead. He picked up a goal and assist within a minute of each other, demonstrating his offensive prowess in the process. He took advantage of a shaky D.C. backline at many points during the match, and has added to a strong start to the 2018 season.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

As the clock kept ticking, it seemed as if an equalizer would not come, despite their efforts. Then, in the seventh minute of stoppage time, Asad’s freekick bounced around the penalty area until it finally found Acosta. From there, the midfielder scored easily, grabbing a point for his side in the process.

MATCH TO FORGET

Though his side ended up rescuing a point, David Ousted was not a standout against the Dynamo. The goalkeeper’s placement and decision-making seemed off, and he proved to be problematic as the Dynamo’s offense was active throughout the first half. Ousted’s poor performance led directly to the goals his side conceded, making it a poor day at the office.