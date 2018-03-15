Danny Williams out for the season

An injury suffered in Wednesday’s training is going to cost U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Danny Williams the rest of his season.

Williams suffered a fracture to the distal fibula while preparing for Huddersfield Town’s weekend Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old made 20 appearances for the Terriers in their first season in the English top flight.

Williams’ injury keeps him out of the USMNT’s friendly next week against Paraguay in Cary, North Carolina, and he’s likely to miss most of the summer friendlies as he works back to full fitness.

Huddersfield sits 15th in the Premier League with 31 points from 30 games.