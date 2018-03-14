Format revealed for 2018 U.S. Open Cup

U.S. Soccer released the details for this year’s edition of the U.S. Open Cup.

A total of 94 teams ranging from MLS all the way down to local amatuer clubs will participate in the tournament. The competition will begin on May 9 and end with the final some time in the month of September.

Of the 94 participating clubs, 52 are amateur teams from the Premier Development League, National Premier Soccer League, and various local amateur leagues throughout the country.

There are a few notable changes from last year’s event.

First off, successful teams will receive more prize money from the federation for making deep runs into the tournament. The winning club will now receive $300,000, up from $250,000 last year, while the runners up get $100,000. Teams that advance furthest from each of the lower divisions will also receive $25,000, up from $10,000 in previous years.

The federation will also contribute more money to travel costs for teams at all levels.

The draw for the first round will take place on April 4 and will determine the matches between the 52 Open Division teams. The 22 eligible USL teams will join the fray in the second round on May 16 and MLS comes in for the fourth on June 6.

Teams will be grouped geographically through the round of 16 to cut down on travel costs for lower league teams.

USL teams that are owned or operated my MLS clubs are not eligible for the tournament.