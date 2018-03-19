Giovani, Jonathan Dos Santos out for upcoming Mexico friendlies

Mexico will be without the services of both Giovani and Jonathan Dos Santos for their upcoming friendlies against Iceland and Croatia.

The team announced Sunday night that both of the Galaxy players will miss out on the friendlies, which take place on March 23rd and 27th.

Giovani had already been excluded from the Mexico squad due to an injury suffered in the Galaxy’s 2-1 loss to New York City FC back on March 11th. Jonathan suffered an hamstring injury last Friday with the Galaxy in their training session, despite having a bye week.

Tigres wingers Javier Aquino and Jurgen Damm are also doubts for Mexico, while Chivas centerback Oswaldo Alanis has been recalled.

Mexico take on Iceland at Levi’s Stadium before traveling to face Croatia at AT&T Stadium.