Host cities announced for 2026 united World Cup bid

Host cities announced for 2026 united World Cup bid

Featured

Host cities announced for 2026 united World Cup bid

Twenty-three cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico are included in the bid book presented by the three nations for the 2026 World Cup.

Philadelphia, New York/New Jersey, Boston and Los Angeles are among the 16 American cities that made the final cut, while it was announced earlier Thursday that Chicago wouldn’t be involved.

Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto are the three Canadian cities, while Monterrey, Mexico City and Guadalajara represent Mexico.

Up to 16 cities will be selected as hosts if the 2026 World Cup is awarded to the united bid.

Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C. are the other destinations from the United States included in the bid.

, , Featured

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

2hr

The 2018 United Soccer League season kicks off Friday with an expected sellout in a Cascadia rivalry, last year’s champions taking on a southern newcomer, and a face off between two intriguing expansion (…)

More SBI
Home