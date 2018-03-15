Host cities announced for 2026 united World Cup bid

Twenty-three cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico are included in the bid book presented by the three nations for the 2026 World Cup.

Philadelphia, New York/New Jersey, Boston and Los Angeles are among the 16 American cities that made the final cut, while it was announced earlier Thursday that Chicago wouldn’t be involved.

Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto are the three Canadian cities, while Monterrey, Mexico City and Guadalajara represent Mexico.

Up to 16 cities will be selected as hosts if the 2026 World Cup is awarded to the united bid.

Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C. are the other destinations from the United States included in the bid.