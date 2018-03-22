Jurgen Klinsmann eyes return to coaching following World Cup

Jurgen Klinsmann has enjoyed his time away from the game since his U.S. Men’s National Team tenure ended, but a return to the sidelines is expected soon.

Speaking to German magazine Socrates, Klinsmann says he is expecting to return to coaching some time after the World Cup. Klinsmann has been out of a job since leaving the USMNT in Fall 2016.

“I will be back for sure,” Klinsmann said of his future plans. “It’s a nice break right now, and I am enjoying it.

“I don’t know when I will take over a coaching job again. I am looking forward to the World Cup in Russia, and I’ll be active after that.”

Klinsmann has been linked with a number of jobs in the year-and-a-half since leaving the USMNT, including now-filled jobs teams like Sunderland and Bayer Leverkusen.