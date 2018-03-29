Kellyn Acosta, Jesse Gonzalez back to training with FC Dallas

FC Dallas continued their bye-week training for the second time in 2018, but received some good news for the weeks ahead.

After missing the start of the new campaign, midfielder Kellyn Acosta and star keeper Jesse Gonzalez returned to training on Wednesday. Both players had been dealing with injuries which kept them out of the team’s opening three matches of the season.

“It’s feels great to be back on the field,” Gonzalez said. “I have a lot to improve on, it’s been awhile since I’ve been on the field. I just have to keep working to show the coaches I can be out there again.”

The 22-year-old American keeper has made 21 appearances over the last two seasons for Dallas, and has seen Jimmy Maurer man the net in his absence.

Gonzalez had been dealing with knee pain throughout both preseason and the team’s two CCL matches. He hopes to get back to normal for the long-haul of the season.

“It was important,” he said of the time to recover. “Discussing it with the coaches, I think it was the right thing to do because when I was out there training I was training with pain and it wasn’t normal. Now I feel great, better than before and hopefully the knee doesn’t start getting swollen again.”

Acosta has scored eight goals and added seven assists over his last four seasons. Since the middle of 2017, the 22-year-old has only started two of Dallas’ last six matches with some lingering problems of his own.

“It’s very exciting,” Acosta said. “It sucks being inside all the time, I basically didn’t see the guys at all because I was here early and I was in and out.It’s good to see faces again and get back to training and getting back step by step.”

FC Dallas has five points from their opening three matches and next welcomes the Colorado Rapids to Toyota Stadium on April 7th.