Matt Polster to miss 5-6 weeks with knee injury

The Chicago Fire will be without a key piece for the next month-and-a-half.

Defender Matt Polster is set to miss five-to-six weeks with an MCL sprain, the club announced on Tuesday. The injury occurred during training on March 16.

Polster played 89 minutes while picking up an assist in the Fire’s season opener, a loss to Sporting KC. He missed the subsequent loss to Minnesota Untied due to the injury.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender made 22 appearances for the club last season.

Looking ahead, the Fire return to action on March 31 against the Portland Timbers.