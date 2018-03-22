Miami expansion group examining "five or so" possible stadium sites

MLS- Miami

Just when it looked like David Beckham’s Miami expansion team was on the fast track to a soccer stadium, things take a turn.

Beckham’s group owns nine acres of land in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami, but is still examining several potential sites for a 25,000 seat soccer specific stadium in the city.

“We’re actively looking at five or so sites,” said Jorge Mas, one of Beckham’s most prominent investors, according to the Miami Herald. “There are a handful of sites that are interesting.”

Mas doesn’t think the Overtown site is large enough for the stadium complex he wishes to build, and therefore is trying to keep his options open as the expansion team looks for a place to play.

Sites under consideration include a little used horse racing track on the grounds of Hialeah Park and Casino, the city owned Melreese Golf Course, 20 acres of city land near Jackson Memorial Hospital, a 20 acre site in Doral, the existing Overtown site, and potentially others.

Mas is also preparing to pitch the new stadium as an economic boost for the area, saying “Whatever site is chosen has to be a job creator and has to have life — to be a technology hub.”

