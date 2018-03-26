Monday Kickoff: Mexico frustrated with Croatia squad, Lewandowski to remain at Bayern and more

Mexico has been left frustrated ahead of a big friendly while the transfer rumor mill continues to push on.

Luka Modric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Danijel Subasic and Nikola Kalinic have departed Croatia’s squad ahead of a friendly against Mexico, leaving El Tri boss Juan Carlos Osorio frustrated. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Robert Lewandowski will “100 percent” stay with the club. (REPORT)

Sergio Aguero says he will leave Manchester City in 2020 to return to Argentina to boyhood club Independiente. (REPORT)

Thibault Courtois says he will make a decision on his Chelsea future before the World Cup. (READ)

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly turned down the chance to manage Bayern Munich amid links to Arsenal and PSG. (READ)

Samuel Umtiti could reportedly leave Barcelona over a salary disagreement. (REPORT)

Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba said they would like to play together on the club level one day. (REPORT)

Monaco’s Thomas Lemar says he is still disappointed that the club did not allow him a move to Arsenal or Liverpool. (REPORT)

Everton are reportedly interested in making a move for Chris Smalling. (REPORT)

Hector Bellerin’s agent says there have been no offers for the Arsenal defender. (REPORT)