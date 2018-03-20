Nick Taitague trains with Schalke first team

Schalke has a number of talented Americans scattered throughout the club’s system, and one joined the first team for training on Tuesday.

Nick Taitague was one of five Schalke youth team players to join the first team for Tuesday’s training session. A total of 13 Schalke players are currently on international duty, including the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Weston McKennie.

Taitague has trained with the club’s first team before during the same international break last year. The 19-year-old midfielder has appeared 17 times for the club’s youth team this season, scoring four goals.