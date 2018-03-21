NYCFC signs 15-year-old Joe Scally to Homegrown contract

New York City FC have made a historic Homegrown signing.

The club signed 15-year-old Joe Scally to an MLS contract on Wednesday, making him the second youngest player to sign a professional contract with the league. Only Freddy Adu was younger when he first went pro.

Scally is a product of the NYCFC Academy, where he joined in 2016. The midfielder turned right-back is the second homegrown signing in the history of the club, joining James Sands, who signed last year. He also has experience with the U.S. U-15 and U-17 National Teams.

He was one of five academy players invited to preseason camp before this season. He appeared in a couple friendlies before returning to the academy.

He plans to finish the school year with the academy before joining the first team full-time this summer.