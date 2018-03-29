SBI Question of the Day: What would you call the LA Galaxy-LAFC rivalry?

MLS- LAFC

This weekend gives us the first ever derby between the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC. It will be the first time to Southern California based clubs will face off since the demise of Chivas USA in the 2014 season.

A new rivalry match like this one gives us a chance at some creativity as soccer fans. All big derbies need a catchy title to remember them by, and this clash of Tinseltown titans is no different.

So, with that in mind, what would you, the soccer fans of this nation, call the new LA based rivalry? The Freeway Derby? El Trafico? The possibilities are endless.

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

