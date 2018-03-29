SBI Question of the Day: What would you call the LA Galaxy-LAFC rivalry?

This weekend gives us the first ever derby between the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC. It will be the first time to Southern California based clubs will face off since the demise of Chivas USA in the 2014 season.
A new rivalry match like this one gives us a chance at some creativity as soccer fans. All big derbies need a catchy title to remember them by, and this clash of Tinseltown titans is no different.
So, with that in mind, what would you, the soccer fans of this nation, call the new LA based rivalry? The Freeway Derby? El Trafico? The possibilities are endless.
Share your thoughts in the comments below.
The only correct answer is to channel Rage Against the Machine and name it “The Battle of Los Angeles”.
The Galaxy are in Carson, not LA
Turd-Bowl
Ragnarok
Manufactured
LA Galaxy Matchday 4.
clásico de sueños
Donde esta Chivas ¿
Los Angeles Formerly Chivas
Slog in the Smog
The 110 Jam
Fans have already decided: El Traffic Cone in honor of LA’s old hag roster
I think you need to come up with a more interesting question of the day.
I just want #HellIsReal between FC Cincy and the Columbus Crew to happen next year.
#SaveTheCrew
El Plástico.
(Not mine, but it’s making me laugh.)
El Trafico. In time, it may even a become relevant match instead of a marketing tool.
