SBI Question of the Day: Which first-time USMNT call up is most exciting?

The U.S. Men’s National Team has a friendly against Paraguay on the horizon and a bunch of young names have been called in to prove they deserve a spot on the team when they finally return to competitive action in the summer of 2019.

Five players, Andrija Novakovich, Antonee Robinson, Erik Palmer-Brown, Shaq Moore, and Timothy Weah, are looking for their first appearances with the senior team.

Novakovich is a native of Wisconsin and has 17 goals on a very impressive loan spell at Telstar in the Netherlands. The 21-year-old is on loan from Reading, where he signed fresh out of high school.

Palmer-Brown has only one appearance so far on his loan at KV Kortrijk from Manchester City. He impressed enough with Sporting Kansas City to attract one if Europe’s big clubs at the tender age of 20.

Moore has become a larger part of the setup at Levante since making his debut last fall. He has six appearances in all competitions so far.

Another fullback, Robinson, has proven a key part of Bolton’s setup while on loan from Everton. The 20-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Championship club.

Weah recently made his first team debut at Paris Saint-Germain and is primed to become a larger part of that team in the future.

Which one of these young guys has the most exciting future and which one are you most expecting to see have a big game against Paraguay in Cary, North Carolina?

