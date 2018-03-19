SBI Question of the Day: Which first-time USMNT call up is most exciting?

The U.S. Men’s National Team has a friendly against Paraguay on the horizon and a bunch of young names have been called in to prove they deserve a spot on the team when they finally return to competitive action in the summer of 2019.
Five players, Andrija Novakovich, Antonee Robinson, Erik Palmer-Brown, Shaq Moore, and Timothy Weah, are looking for their first appearances with the senior team.
Novakovich is a native of Wisconsin and has 17 goals on a very impressive loan spell at Telstar in the Netherlands. The 21-year-old is on loan from Reading, where he signed fresh out of high school.
Palmer-Brown has only one appearance so far on his loan at KV Kortrijk from Manchester City. He impressed enough with Sporting Kansas City to attract one if Europe’s big clubs at the tender age of 20.
Moore has become a larger part of the setup at Levante since making his debut last fall. He has six appearances in all competitions so far.
Another fullback, Robinson, has proven a key part of Bolton’s setup while on loan from Everton. The 20-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Championship club.
Weah recently made his first team debut at Paris Saint-Germain and is primed to become a larger part of that team in the future.
Which one of these young guys has the most exciting future and which one are you most expecting to see have a big game against Paraguay in Cary, North Carolina?
Vote in the poll below and tell us which prospect you’re most interested in in the comment section:
As I weighed my options there was only one way this could go.
LikeLike
I see what you did there.
LikeLike
Serious question: Why is Nagbe getting a call up. He stinks and will be almost 32 for the 2022 WC, well past his prime. Get this Floyd Mayweather/Flava Flav looking joker out of here
LikeLike
most players prime comes in their late twentys and early thirtys before a drop off that gets quicker over time. 32 is usually the last solid year for midfielders. He could still be a good contributor.
LikeLike
My two cents right now I would either be fielding super-reliable captain-types or complete experiments. Captains to instill values. Nagbe is not a captain level player in terms of quality or leadership. Experiments so this does not turn out the same as last time, and so we can see what else is out there. Nagbe is a known quantity and was something of a let down as the cycle progressed. I don’t need to experiment and see if Nagbe can play, nor can I rely on him to dominate and show the kids something.
I also agree that with a 2022 age of 32 we should be grooming his replacement at this stage in the cycle. The normal pattern with players who will be that old by the key part of the next cycle is to move on, look at replacements, and if in 2 years we can’t find anyone and he’s playing well, we cycle back around and give him a chance. Other than that, maybe the odd friendly.
I wouldn’t rule him out absolutely, but this part of the cycle, with how our cycle went, should be about widespread change and talent exploration.
LikeLike
Nagbe has, what, 1 goal in the shirt? And is not some snarling DM. Half the reason we’re where we are is he is not some Bradley stud like was hoped. Some of these Germany/Portugal kids have that potential. The kid we lost to Mexico as well. Nagbe is just kind of “ok,” which is a let down relative to the hype years ago.
LikeLike
I mean, I don’t even want to see Roldan, Miazga, or Villafana on the same basis. If they were no-doubters we wouldn’t be talking about 4-plus years to fix things. Villafana and Nagbe both it’s kind of like, bleh, why are we going around in the same circles. Half my problem with the whole last cycle was how we would keep going around the same small circles of players at need areas. They never fixed the defense but also stopped well short of broad tryouts. Ditto defensive mid.
LikeLike
Roldan is indeed garbage but Miazga has promise
LikeLike
Miazga’s 22, with 4 caps. He’s seems to be establishing himself as a regular starter on a decent Dutch team. You sure you want to give up on him?
LikeLike